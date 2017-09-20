That's Special Agent Peanut Tillman To You

Tillman spent 13 seasons in the NFL racking up 44 forced fumbles and 38 interceptions during his career. Now, instead of tracking down ball carriers he could be tracking down the nation's most-wanted criminals. Tillman's potential career change isn't completely random, the two-time Pro Bowler graduated from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. Peanut's dad, Donald Tillman Jr., was a sergeant in the Army too.