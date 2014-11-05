Texans, Chargers among teams with most to fix in Week 10 bye

Getting running back Ryan Mathews -- who could return to the field for the first time since suffering a knee injury in Week 2 -- healthy and in the fold again will be key. Undrafted rookie Branden Oliver's ascension to the spotlight has made for a good story, but I think the Bolts and the rest of the NFL are finding out he's more of a spot player, not someone you can run out there for 30 minutes a week. Philip Rivers, who looked terrible Sunday, isn't the kind of mobile quarterback who can help pick up the slack for a struggling ground game. The Chargers need a back who can collect yardage in chunks and block some people, which is where Mathews comes in. San Diego's defense also needs to focus on forcing more turnovers. Can standout rookie cornerback Jason Verrett, who missed the loss to the Dolphinswith a torn labrum, avoid going on injured reserve and shore things up for the stretch run?