Analysis

Ten receivers worth pursuing via trade/free agency/NFL draft

Published: Feb 22, 2019 at 01:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Reggie_Wayne_1400x1000
Reggie Wayne

NFL.com analyst

Over the next several months, the rosters of all 32 teams will begin to take shape for the 2019 season. In this series, NFL.com writers and analysts look at the best players available via free agency or the NFL draft at the following positions: quarterback, running back, wide receiver, defensive back, pass rusher. Today, Reggie Wayne looks at the top 10 wide receivers worth pursuing.

1) Antonio Brown, trade candidate

After Brown and Steelers owner Art Rooney II apparently agreed during a meeting earlier this week that it might be best to part ways, I expect several teams to go after the dynamic wideout. He's arguably the best receiver in the league, so the question is, who's going to give Pittsburgh the best offer? Let's be honest: The Steelers aren't trading him to another AFC team. Some NFC options are Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington.

2) DeSean Jackson, trade candidate

Jackson has wanted out of Tampa since October and it seems that nothing has changed. New Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said he intends to re-recruit the veteran, but if Tampa decides to move on from Jackson, who caught 41 passes for 774 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games last season, the organization will first attempt to trade him, before thinking about a straight release. The speedster led the league at 18.9 yards per reception in 2018 (his 11th NFL season) and has the potential to improve the deep passing games of many teams.

3) Golden Tate, free agent

Entering his 10th NFL season, Tate is still considered a top-tier slot man, and he headlines this year's free-agent receiver class. He has tremendous speed after the catch and ranks in the top 10 in several receiving categories since 2012: fifth in receptions (555), fourth in games with three-plus receptions (94), eighth in receiving yards (6,605) and first in yards after the catch (3,621). He can be a playmaker for any team lacking an elite passing game.

4) Tyrell Williams, free agent

Williams was often overlooked on the Chargers, playing alongside guys like Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but the free agent has a knack for getting in the end zone, with 16 touchdown receptions since 2016. He can catch in traffic and is a huge downfield threat. Williams, who will enter his fifth NFL season in the fall, has the ability to be a No. 1 receiver on several teams. There's definitely a market for him.

5) John Brown, free agent

Brown (5-11, 178 pounds) is a speedy deep threat coming off his best season since 2015. With the Ravens in 2018, he had 42 receptions in 715 yards (17.0 yards per catch) and five touchdowns. He also had 11 receptions of 20-plus yards and four of 40-plus. He thrived in Baltimore with Joe Flacco, but wasn't as effective when Lamar Jackson took over under center. Knowing that, there are a plethora of needy teams with pocket passers who could use a talent like Brown.

6) Marquise Brown, draft prospect

The Oklahoma product is a deep threat with plenty of speed. Brown is eerily similar to D-Jax in terms of his size (5-foot-10, 168 pounds) and his ability to stretch the field. His speed makes him a huge threat after the catch, and he could develop into a superstar if he lands in the right system. Even after undergoing Lisfranc surgery last month, which will keep Brown out of the combine or Oklahoma's pro day, it's been reported that he should be ready for training camp. It's definitely worth noting but his status as the top receiver prospect in this draft class won't change.

7) D.K. Metcalf, draft prospect

With his big frame (6-foot-4, 230 pounds), Metcalf excels after the catch by breaking tackles and pulling away from defenders with his speed. He reminds me of Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, as he'll be a red-zone threat on any NFL team and could be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

8) Devin Funchess, free agent

After leading the Panthers in receiving yards (840) and receiving touchdowns (eight) in 2017, Funchess saw his production dip to 549 yards and four scores last season. Granted, Funchess struggled with injury last season, but he's proven that he can be a legitimate red-zone threat, having scored at least four receiving touchdowns in each of his four NFL campaigns.

9) Robby Anderson, free agent

Anderson, who went undrafted out of Temple in 2016, was a pleasant surprise in his three seasons with the New York Jets, logging 155 catches for 2,280 yards (14.7 yards per reception) and 15 receiving TDs. Anderson is a restricted free agent, which gives the Jets the right of first refusal for any offer sheet he signs (and they receive a draft pick should he leave). He has off-the-field concerns, but he's a young talent on the field who's shown real potential.

10) Donte Moncrief, free agent

My former teammate in Indy was able to avoid injury with the Jaguars in 2018 to play a full 16-game slate for the first time since 2015. His numbers aren't off the charts, but the 25-year-old has real upside. If he can learn to be a consistent player who brings it every day, Moncrief has the potential to help an offense take the next step.

Follow Reggie Wayne on Twitter @ReggieWayne_17.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mr. Relevant! Brock Purdy has opportunity to make NFL history as 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo replacement

With Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined by a broken foot, Brock Purdy has a golden opportunity to make NFL history in San Francisco. Kevin Patra chronicles the seventh-round rookie's sudden transformation from "Mr. Irrelevant" to starting quarterback of the first-place 49ers.

news

2022 NFL season's top 10 edge rushers: No. 1 spot goes to Browns' Myles Garrett over Cowboys' Micah Parsons

The Next Gen Stats analytics team reveals its ranking of the 10 best edge rushers entering Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, with the Browns' Myles Garrett leading a list of star defenders.

news

Week 14 NFL game picks: Brock Purdy-led 49ers beat Tom Brady's Buccaneers; red-hot Lions top Vikings

Can Brock Purdy guide the 49ers past Tom Brady's Buccaneers? Will the red-hot Lions hand the visiting Vikings just their third loss of the season? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 14 game.

news

NFL Week 14 underdogs: Will Cardinals surprise Patriots? Browns to upset Bengals?

Will the Browns complete the season sweep of the Bengals on Sunday? Can the Cardinals earn a much-needed win over the Patriots on Monday night? Nick Shook makes the case for four underdogs in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 14: Joe Burrow knocking on door of top three; Tom Brady doing Tom Brady things

After Joe Burrow's third straight win over Patrick Mahomes, where does Marc Sessler slot the Bengals star in his updated quarterback rankings? See the complete Week 14 pecking order, 1-32, in this edition of the QB Index.

news

RB Index, Week 14: Three teams whose 2023 starting RB isn't on the current roster

Can the Eagles improve their No. 5-ranked rushing attack? Maurice Jones-Drew spotlights three teams who will be looking for a new primary RB in 2023. Plus, there's a new No. 1 at the top of his RB rankings.

news

2022 NFL season: Five playoff contenders facing the toughest schedules down the stretch

Will Daniel Jones' Giants overcome an imposing slate of opponents to reach the postseason? Can Ja'Marr Chase's Bengals repeat 2021's late-year magic? Eric Edholm identifies the five playoff contenders facing the toughest remaining schedules in the 2022 NFL season.

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 14: Four teams whose 2023 starting QB isn't on the current roster

What's next for franchises without a true answer at the game's most important position? David Carr spotlights four teams that'll almost certainly bring in a brand new starting quarterback next season. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 offensive players in the game today.

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: NFC East owns top two spots; 49ers fall after Jimmy Garoppolo injury

With five weeks remaining in the regular season, one division owns the top two spots in Dan Hanzus' NFL Power Rankings. How far do the 49ers fall in the wake of Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending injury? Check out the full pecking order, 1-32.

news

2023 NFL Draft order: Eagles holding top-five pick after Saints' loss to Buccaneers

What impact did the Saints' collapse against the Bucs have on the outlook for the 2023 NFL Draft? Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide the updated order for Round 1 along with needs for every team entering Week 14.

news

The First Read, Week 14: Five things we know (and five we don't) as season heats up; updated MVP ranks

Are Joe Burrow's Bengals superior to the Chiefs? Can Tua Tagovailoa push the Dolphins forward? Jeffri Chadiha breaks down five knowns and five unknowns as the 2022 NFL season heats up. Plus, pondering Zach Wilson's future and updated MVP ranks.

news

2022 Heisman Trophy finalists revealed: Ranking the four contenders

The finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy were revealed on Monday night. How do the contenders stack up? Eric Edholm ranks the field of four based on strength of candidacy.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE