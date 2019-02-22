Ten receivers worth pursuing via trade/free agency/NFL draft

The Oklahoma product is a deep threat with plenty of speed. Brown is eerily similar to D-Jax in terms of his size (5-foot-10, 168 pounds) and his ability to stretch the field. His speed makes him a huge threat after the catch, and he could develop into a superstar if he lands in the right system. Even after undergoing Lisfranc surgery last month, which will keep Brown out of the combine or Oklahoma's pro day, it's been reported that he should be ready for training camp. It's definitely worth noting but his status as the top receiver prospect in this draft class won't change.