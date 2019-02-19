Antonio Brown meets with Steelers president Rooney

The meeting between Antonio Brown and Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II finally went down.

The wide receiver tweeted on Tuesday that the sides met and "...both agreed that it is time to move on..."

Had a great meeting with Mr.Rooney today we discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it is time to move on but I'll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and @steelers organization! #CallGod #Boomin pic.twitter.com/DEgURchvhW â Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 19, 2019

The Steelers have yet to weigh in on the nature of the discussion between Brown and Rooney.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Steelers agreed to work on the potential trade but Brown and his agent Drew Rosenhaus do not have permission to speak with other teams, per a source informed of the situation.

Rapoport reported last week that the sides would meet in Florida to discuss the well-documented offseason drama with the Pro Bowl receiver.

The saga began at the end of the year when Brown was held out of the season finale after skipping workouts and team meetings.

Since the season ended, Brown has made it his mission to force his way out of Pittsburgh, utilizing a vast array of social media tools at his disposal. Over the weekend, Brown took digs at both Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and coach Mike Tomlin during a Twitter Q&A. On Monday, he went on Instagram to request teams with the ability to give him a new deal with guaranteed money to "call me."

Tuesday's meeting marks an important stage in the process, as it appears Pittsburgh will relent to Brown's desire.

If the Steelers indeed part ways with the wideout, it would leave a massive $21.12 million cap hit in dead money. Brown is due a $2.5 million roster bonus on March 17, meaning if a trade were to go down, Pittsburgh likely needs to make a move before that date.

If Pittsburgh is truly ready to move on from Brown, telegraphing the departure could hurt any compensation package they might receive in return for one of the best receivers in the NFL.