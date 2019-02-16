Brown details Big Ben, Rooney relationships in AMA

Antonio Brown watch-slash-stakeout is in full effect, and the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver continues to contribute to the offseason drama of his making.

This week, Brown has already requested a trade from the Steelers and expressed a chance to "do what I want" with a Lil Uzi Vert-inspired farewell Twitter post to Pittsburgh. On Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Brown will meet with Steelers president Art Rooney II in Florida to discuss the current impasse.

On Saturday, he was back on Twitter to answer any questions his followers could conjure up for an impromptu "Ask Me Anything" (AMA).

First up, "What caused the conflict between you and Ben Roethlisberger?"

No conflict just a matter of respect! Mutual respect! He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they canât say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. Itâs a dirty game within a game. #truth https://t.co/MsSyBVd3Ny â Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

Asked whether his desire to leave Pittsburgh had to do with signing a new deal, Brown pointed to his current lucrative deal as to why it's not all about the Benjamins.

Not for the money its for the love of the sport ! The commitment to win relentlessly consistently passionately ! Plus I made 70 million itâs public record not to be cocky just truth! Time to play for my own Team AB84 the family ! https://t.co/v4vFO2QCSf â Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

Brown signed a four-year, $68 million extension with the Steelers in Feb. 2017. The receiver still has three years left on that deal. Brown carries a $22.2 million cap hit, the highest among all receivers, and is owed $12.6 million in base salary in 2019.

In response to a comment that Brown shouldn't have sat out Pittsburgh's season finale against the Bengals if he loved the sport, the receiver called out Steelers coach Mike Tomlin for telling Brown's teammates that he "quit" on the team and made him out to be the "bad guy." The receiver said he could "not stand with that."

After the coach tell the team I quit while nursing some bumps then invite me to watch the show with same guys thinking I quit i can not stand with that! Iâm the bad guy doe we miss post season think about it https://t.co/imrJ8jnnBc â Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

Brown didn't play in the regular-season finale after skipping a walkthrough practice on Saturday. The receiver was listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Regarding his impending meeting with Rooney, Brown said he is looking forward to being treated "as Antonio Brown the man not AB84 the player."

Best interest this be my first meeting with Mr Rooney ever as Antonio Brown the man not AB84 the player in locker ï¿½ï¿½! never been to my house ; there house ; like what AM I Really doing ! Less then what you bargain for more than real #Truth https://t.co/Xiitf0si2I â Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

