Antonio Brown to meet with Steelers owner Art Rooney

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued attempts to open communication lines with disgruntled wide receiver Antonio Brown are paying off.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II is in Florida, where he owns a home, and Brown will meet with Rooney, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The well-documented saga of Brown, who didn't play in the regular-season finale afterskipping a walkthrough practice, could provide clarity in the coming weeks.

The Steelers wide receiver earlier in the week tweeted his gratitude to Pittsburgh fans, adding that it was "time to move on and forward" with his career. Rapoport reported earlier on Friday that Brown had no plans to meet with the Steelers owner.

Brown, whose agent has not been granted permission to seek a trade with potential suitors, is due a $2.5 million roster bonus on March 17.

Meanwhile, Rapoport pointed out that discussions on Brown's future with the Steelers are likely to ramp up in two weeks when the NFL universe converges in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine.

The week-long event marks one of the few occasions in a calendar year when virtually all NFL team executives, coaching staffs, player personnel departments and agents are located in one area.