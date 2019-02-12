Antonio Brown tweets goodbye: 'Time to move on'

Antonio Brown is still a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, for now.

The star receiver posted a message on Twitter saying farewell to Steeler Nation after nine years. The video is a cutup of Brown's highlights in Pittsburgh set to the song "Do What I Want" by Lil Uzi Vert.

The message apparently signifies that Brown has no intention of seeking a reconciliation with the Steelers.

What does the Antonio Brown song mean? Not much new. The #Steelers WR has requested a trade and would like a fresh start, source said, but the team has not yet granted that request. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2019

Pittsburgh held Brown out of the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals after the receiver skipped out on practices to close the week.

Since then, the team has repeatedly stated that they had not been in contact with the receiver.

Last month, Steelers president Art Rooney II said the team would consider trading the superstar receiver, intimating a reconciliation might be difficult.

Brown's latest social media post suggests he has no interest in a resolution with the Steelers. Or he's trolling the football world. Whatever the case, the drama in Pittsburgh is far from over.