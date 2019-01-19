DeSean Jackson unlikely to remain with Buccaneers

A new era is underway in Tampa Bay, and it's sponsored by Kangol. New Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has already stated that Jameis Winston is in his vision of Tampa Bay's future, but what about the rest of the offense, namely DeSean Jackson, who looks to be the odd man out in the Bucs' receiving corps?

Just last weekend, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Arians intends to re-recruit Jackson back to Tampa Bay, but the wideout has expressed a desire to leave and even requested a trade during the season.

Jackson, who still has one year remaining on his deal with the Bucs, has performed better with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center than with Winston calling the shots. The wideout finished 2018 with 41 receptions for 774 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

Jackson is owed $10 million in base salary next season, but Tampa Bay can cut him this offseason and incur no cap penalty.

All this makes it unlikely for Jackson to rejoin the Bucs next season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo explained Saturday on Good Morning Football Weekend.

"Bruce, you've got your work cut out for you, buddy," Garafolo said. "From what I gather, DeSean Jackson... So we're focusing on Antonio Brown, this offseason, I believe this is going to be the No. 2 wide receiver storyline with DeSean Jackson."

Asked by TMZ on Thursday whether he had spoken to Arians yet about his place on the team, Jackson said he had not.

"That's what I got an agent for, bro," Jackson said. "I don't know, I just go play, bro. That's all I worry about."

Behind Brown, who could be moved by the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, the 32-year-old Jackson would be among the next best receiving options available if he were set free. The top wideouts currently available, according to NFL Network's Gregg Rosenthal's free-agency rankings, aren't even in the top 25: Randall Cobb and Golden Tate.

The market will be there for a deep threat like Jackson. All he has to do is get there.