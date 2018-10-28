DeSean Jackson requested trade from Buccaneers

The trade deadline looms on Tuesday, and if DeSean Jackson has his way, he will be heavily involved in it.

The veteran Pro Bowl receiver recently requested a trade from the Bucs, sources say, as Jackson hopes to find a team that can better make use of his talents. The team has refused to grant him that request.

With a few days to go before the trade deadline, Jackson's name becomes a fascinating one to watch. Do the Bucs hold firm and keep one of their playmakers in a crucial season for all involved? The belief is they do, but that won't stop teams from calling.

Jackson got off to a hot start, with big-time chemistry with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. He eclipsed the 100-yard mark in three of his first four games.

But that same chemistry has not been there with now-starter Jameis Winston. Off the field, they get along well. On the field, they haven't always clicked -- not how Jackson did with Fitzpatrick.

Jackson, 31, is making $11 million this year and has an unguaranteed $10 million next year. That contract could be tradable. And in some situations, the Bucs may want to shed the salary with a 3-3 record and sitting in third place in the division, nevermind highly paid Mike Evans and budding star Chris Godwin.

But coach Dirk Koetter has already fired his defensive coordinator and it's obvious those in Tampa need to win. They don't seem to want to deal Jackson under that backdrop. They view him as too big of an asset.

Only time will tell if he'll continue to be an asset for the Bucs.

