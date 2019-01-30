DeSean Jackson wants to head west, join Rams

DeSean Jackson wants out of Tampa Bay, and he has his eyes on a location with even better perks: Los Angeles.

"I don't know about Frisco, man. State tax is crazy, man. That is home too though. I don't know," Jackson said during an appearance on The Simms and Lefkoe Podcast. ... "If anything, I would like to kind of end up in L.A., being a Ram. Sean McVay, you know, we got some connection from when I was in D.C., but we'll see how it plays out, man. Right now, I got another year in Tampa. So we'll see how it plays out, man."

The history with the Rams coach makes sense, but the rest is fairly laughable, unless Jackson wants to take a large pay cut. The receiver is due $10 million in the final year of his deal with the Buccaneers, who have little incentive to trade him other than to rid themselves of a potential malcontent (or to clear $10 million in cap to spend elsewhere).

If Tampa decides to part ways with Jackson -- who caught 41 passes for 774 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games in 2018 -- it likely will first attempt to trade him for assets. A veteran speedster on a one-year, $10 million deal is a movable contract, but probably not to Los Angeles.

The Rams already have a deep threat in Brandin Cooks, who they just signed to an $81 million contract that runs through 2023. They're doing just fine without Jackson, and would be better served to use their projected $35 million elsewhere, especially while Jared Goff is on his rookie deal.

Jackson telegraphing his desires makes things uncomfortable for the Buccaneers, but doesn't ensure he'll get his way. If anything, it could be more out of admiration for McVay, the organization and the weather in Southern California (but not the traffic), and a desire to join the new kings of the conference.

I'd like $10 million and a private jet, but that doesn't mean I'll get it. Jackson's pairing with the Rams isn't nearly as unlikely as me coming into a nice sum of money, but he would be wise to set his sights elsewhere for a destination to spend his early 30s. He can always retire to SoCal.