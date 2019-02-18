Ten quarterbacks worth pursuing via trade/free agency/NFL draft

Over the next several months, the rosters of all 32 teams will begin to take shape for the 2019 season. In this series, NFL.com writers and analysts look at the best players available in the 2019 NFL Draft, free agency or via trade (limited to players who are reportedly available or open to being dealt) at the following positions: quarterback, running back, defensive back and pass rusher. Today, David Carr looks at the top 10 quarterbacks worth pursuing.

1) Nick Foles, free agent

Foles is set to hit free agency unless the Philadelphia Eagles hit him with the franchise tag, worth about $25 million. If they do, the Eagles would most likely be able to trade him. Either way, the Super Bowl LII MVP leads the list of QBs worth pursuing. He's had the most success of any quarterback in this group since 2017 -- going 9-1 as a starter in December-February when playing full games over the last two seasons. That alone has earned Foles, who turned 30 in January, another opportunity to be a starter in this league.

2) Teddy Bridgewater, free agent

When he left Minnesota last offseason, I was still nervous about his health and whether his knee could hold up. But after recapturing his pre-injury form with the Jets last preseason -- prior to being traded to the Saints -- it was obvious that Bridgewater's knee no longer held him back. With accuracy, mobility and good decision-making, along with learning from Drew Brees for a year, Bridgewater could be a hot commodity this offseason. He has the experience and knows what it takes to win, making the 26-year-old a possible long-term answer for a QB-needy team.

3) Case Keenum, trade candidate

After the Broncos traded for Joe Flacco, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the team will now shop Keenum. The veteran quarterback struggled without much help in his first year with the Broncos, and although Denver seems to be moving on, Keenum still has value. Teams going after Keenum would most likely have to give up a third- or fourth-round draft pick in a trade, but they would get a placeholder (like he was in Denver) or a guy who could come in and compete for a starting job.

4) Dwayne Haskins, draft prospect

Haskins is a physical quarterback with a ton of upside and could fit into a lot of systems. He's my No. 1 signal-caller in this draft class because he throws effortlessly and accurately, has good pocket presence and can extend plays -- not on a Russell Wilson-like level but as he leaves the pocket, he's still looking downfield to make a throw. There aren't a ton of questions about his ability or the way he plays the game. Haskins is great on the board, has a high football IQ and can do everything from a physical standpoint. Haskins wasn't challenged at Ohio State from a scheme perspective -- the offense's limited amount of plays allowed him to be consistent, yet he's capable of doing far more at the line of scrimmage, and will be asked to do so at the next level.

5) Robert Griffin III, free agent

RG3 is a true journeyman after going from the 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year to clipboard-holding backup to a guy who could compete for a starting job. I saw some promising things from him this past season in Baltimore. His physical ability hasn't dropped off -- he had an on-the-money throw, albeit incomplete, on fourth-and-22 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 14 -- and he's a much smarter player than he was several years ago. Everything that I've seen out of him, including helping Lamar Jackson through his rookie season based on all accounts, shows me that he's in the right mindset and still has real upside eight years into his career.

6) Tyrod Taylor, free agent

The Pro Bowler still has a lot of ability and will be one of the best quarterbacks on the market. Taylor, who helped Buffalo end its playoff drought two seasons ago, has what it takes on the field and as a leader to help a team to the postseason with the right weapons around him. An accurate passer who can extend plays with his legs, he could also be looked at as someone to hold the position for a quarterback of the future -- just like he did in Cleveland with Baker Mayfield.

7) Kyler Murray, draft prospect

Murray is an interesting case because some teams will see him as a top-10 pick and others will peg him as a mid-rounder. His physical ability is no doubt exciting with his above-average arm strength, wow factor and ability to extend plays. But I have my concerns about the Heisman winner, especially when it comes to his height (5-foot-10). I hate using the "undersized" trait as a knock; however, Murray doesn't see the field well in pressure situations -- like some other undersized NFL quarterbacks, including Russell Wilson (5-11) and Drew Brees (6-foot). Murray had the luxury of time in the pocket and often faced a three-man rush last season, but when Oklahoma played Alabama in the College Football Playoff, he looked like a guy trying to find the exit in a burning building. He couldn't get through his reads and was below average when pressured. On film, I saw that if the first read wasn't there, Murray often forced a throw or relied on his legs to bail him out. When you're the best athlete on the field, that can work, but it won't work against athletes at the next level.

8) Josh McCown, free agent

At this point in his career, McCown serves as a mentor or coach for the younger players -- a relationship that was on full display with Sam Darnold last season. In my experience, young quarterbacks sometimes tend to listen to veteran guys more so than the coach since they have had more recent on-field experience. That relationship and opportunity is priceless for a young signal-caller, and I wish I had an older guy to learn from when I was in Houston. Plus, McCown is great in the locker room and could still play if he had to.

9) Ryan Fitzpatrick, free agent

Even at 36 years old, Fitzpatrick still brings the magic. He can be great but also inconsistent, as we witnessed last season when he was benched after playing lights out early on. The Harvard grad (this must be mentioned anytime Fitzpatrick is in the conversation) has a high football IQ and his peers love him. Fitzpatrick is a great backup option who can be extremely valuable in the QB room, but he can also suffice as a starter if needed. Signing Fitzpatrick is a no brainer if a team has a QB1 who has struggled to stay on the field.

10) Daniel Jones, draft prospect

Everything about Jones reminds me of Eli Manning. He's a quarterback with good feel, decision-making and understanding of where to throw the ball and the touch to put on it. He's not going to wow anyone and doesn't have an overly powerful arm, but he is smart and can handle a lot of responsibilities at the line of scrimmage. With time to develop under a good coach, Jones is a solid young quarterback who could be a starter in the NFL.

