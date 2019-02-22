Ten receivers worth pursuing via trade/free agency/NFL draft

Over the next several months, the rosters of all 32 teams will begin to take shape for the 2019 season. In this series, NFL.com writers and analysts look at the best players available via free agency or the NFL draft at the following positions: quarterback, running back, wide receiver, defensive back, pass rusher. Today, Reggie Wayne looks at the top 10 wide receivers worth pursuing.

1) Antonio Brown, trade candidate

After Brown and Steelers owner Art Rooney II apparently agreed during a meeting earlier this week that it might be best to part ways, I expect several teams to go after the dynamic wideout. He's arguably the best receiver in the league, so the question is, who's going to give Pittsburgh the best offer? Let's be honest: The Steelers aren't trading him to another AFC team. Some NFC options are Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington.

2) DeSean Jackson, trade candidate

Jackson has wanted out of Tampa since October and it seems that nothing has changed. New Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said he intends to re-recruit the veteran, but if Tampa decides to move on from Jackson, who caught 41 passes for 774 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games last season, the organization will first attempt to trade him, before thinking about a straight release. The speedster led the league at 18.9 yards per reception in 2018 (his 11th NFL season) and has the potential to improve the deep passing games of many teams.

3) Golden Tate, free agent

Entering his 10th NFL season, Tate is still considered a top-tier slot man, and he headlines this year's free-agent receiver class. He has tremendous speed after the catch and ranks in the top 10 in several receiving categories since 2012: fifth in receptions (555), fourth in games with three-plus receptions (94), eighth in receiving yards (6,605) and first in yards after the catch (3,621). He can be a playmaker for any team lacking an elite passing game.

4) Tyrell Williams, free agent

Williams was often overlooked on the Chargers, playing alongside guys like Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but the free agent has a knack for getting in the end zone, with 16 touchdown receptions since 2016. He can catch in traffic and is a huge downfield threat. Williams, who will enter his fifth NFL season in the fall, has the ability to be a No. 1 receiver on several teams. There's definitely a market for him.

5) John Brown, free agent

Brown (5-11, 178 pounds) is a speedy deep threat coming off his best season since 2015. With the Ravens in 2018, he had 42 receptions in 715 yards (17.0 yards per catch) and five touchdowns. He also had 11 receptions of 20-plus yards and four of 40-plus. He thrived in Baltimore with Joe Flacco, but wasn't as effective when Lamar Jackson took over under center. Knowing that, there are a plethora of needy teams with pocket passers who could use a talent like Brown.

6) Marquise Brown, draft prospect

The Oklahoma product is a deep threat with plenty of speed. Brown is eerily similar to D-Jax in terms of his size (5-foot-10, 168 pounds) and his ability to stretch the field. His speed makes him a huge threat after the catch, and he could develop into a superstar if he lands in the right system. Even after undergoing Lisfranc surgery last month, which will keep Brown out of the combine or Oklahoma's pro day, it's been reported that he should be ready for training camp. It's definitely worth noting but his status as the top receiver prospect in this draft class won't change.

7) D.K. Metcalf, draft prospect

With his big frame (6-foot-4, 230 pounds), Metcalf excels after the catch by breaking tackles and pulling away from defenders with his speed. He reminds me of Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, as he'll be a red-zone threat on any NFL team and could be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

8) Devin Funchess, free agent

After leading the Panthers in receiving yards (840) and receiving touchdowns (eight) in 2017, Funchess saw his production dip to 549 yards and four scores last season. Granted, Funchess struggled with injury last season, but he's proven that he can be a legitimate red-zone threat, having scored at least four receiving touchdowns in each of his four NFL campaigns.

9) Robby Anderson, free agent

Anderson, who went undrafted out of Temple in 2016, was a pleasant surprise in his three seasons with the New York Jets, logging 155 catches for 2,280 yards (14.7 yards per reception) and 15 receiving TDs. Anderson is a restricted free agent, which gives the Jets the right of first refusal for any offer sheet he signs (and they receive a draft pick should he leave). He has off-the-field concerns, but he's a young talent on the field who's shown real potential.

10) Donte Moncrief, free agent

My former teammate in Indy was able to avoid injury with the Jaguars in 2018 to play a full 16-game slate for the first time since 2015. His numbers aren't off the charts, but the 25-year-old has real upside. If he can learn to be a consistent player who brings it every day, Moncrief has the potential to help an offense take the next step.

