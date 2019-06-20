Ten most talented teams in the NFL ahead of the 2019 season

There is no question that Bill Belichick and his staff do an excellent job making players look better than they are, covering up flaws and not putting them in position to fail. That said, New England's success can't be attributed only to game-planning. Stephon Gilmore has become arguably one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL since adjusting to the Patriots' scheme, while Dont'a Hightower has proven himself to be a versatile linebacker and Devin McCourty is one of the better safeties around. There are few better slot receivers than Julian Edelman, while the backfield features Sony Michel, who is coming off a strong rookie season, and James White, an elite pass-catching back. Oh, and the quarterback isn't too bad, either.