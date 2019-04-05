Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence agree to $105M deal

The stalemate is over.

The Dallas Cowboys and pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence have agreed to terms on a five-year, $105 million extension with $65 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the deal.

Lawrence's contract is the highest first-year payout for a non-quarterback, sources tell Rapoport and Garafolo. The previous record for a defensive player was Khalil Mack's $31 million bill in 2018. Lawrence, Mack and Aaron Donald are the only three defensive players averaging more than $20 million per season.

The extension comes well before the July 15 deadline that would have put the franchise tag ($20.5M) into effect. There had previously been an impasse between Dallas and Lawrence's representation, in part because of a disagreement over the star defensive end's timeline to have labrum surgery. Rapoport reported the Cowboys wanted that procedure done before locking up Lawrence, while he wanted to wait.

Lawrence is entering his sixth season and coming off consecutive Pro Bowl selections. His presence has been instrumental to a unit that last year ranked seventh in the league in total defense and sixth in scoring.

Since the beginning of the 2017 campaign, Lawrence ranks tied for fourth in the NFL in sacks (25), tied for eighth in tackles for loss (29), tied for seventh in QB hits (49) and tied for sixth in forced fumbles (6). He's the Cowboys' first player to record double-digit sacks in consecutive seasons since DeMarcus Ware achieved the feat in seven straight years (2006-12).

Lawrence, who turns 27 later this month, played the 2018 season on the franchise tag ($17.1M).