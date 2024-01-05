Around the NFL

T.J. Watt on playoff chances: Steelers focused on taking care of 'our business' vs. Ravens 

Jan 05, 2024
The Pittsburgh Steelers sit in the 9th place in the AFC heading into Saturday's game against the Baltimore Ravens with a shot to move up into playoff position after missing out last season.

A victory over Baltimore doesn't ensure a playoff berth, as Pittsburgh still needs aid. The Steelers don't technically even need a win to get into the postseason, but it's a much easier path with a W. 

Pittsburgh's playoff calculations are as follows:

1) Win at Baltimore + Buffalo loss at Miami OR 2) Win at Baltimore + Jacksonville loss at Tennessee OR 3) Jacksonville loss at Tennessee + Denver win at Las Vegas + Houston-Indianapolis does not end in a tie.

For edge rusher T.J. Watt, the only focus is taking care of business Saturday afternoon and letting the chips fall where they may.

"I think the biggest message this week is to just focus on us in this game," Watt said via the team's official website. "We've been in the situation so many times where you can't afford to look at, we need this to happen, we need that to happen. At the end of the day, if we don't take care of our business, I know it sounds so cliche, but it really doesn't matter.

"We just need to make sure that everybody in this locker room understands the importance of this game and takes care of our business first and foremost."

Next Gen Stats currently has Pittsburgh with a 46% chance to make the playoffs. A win boosts those odds to 66%, while a loss leaves them with a 16% shot. 

Clearly, the Steelers would rather control their own path to the playoffs -- those back-to-back home losses to Arizona and New England sting -- but given how absurdly poor their offense played at points this season, that they even have a shot is a testament to Mike Tomlin's club and a defense that has allowed 19.6 points per game despite dealing with a trove of injuries.

"Obviously, you'd like to get in on your own, not needing help," said Watt. "At the same time, not going to feel sorry for ourselves in this position. We just need to take care of our business. We've been in this position before.

"And like I said, if we don't take care of our business, none of that matters."

The Steelers secured Tomlin's 17th straight non-losing season, the most by a head coach to start his career. Pittsburgh also has a 20-year franchise streak of .500 or better, second most all time (behind Dallas' 21 -- 1965-1985).

As the Steelers look to get back to the postseason, Watt is also on the precipice of history.

The edge rusher is tied for the NFL lead with 17.0 sacks (Trey Hendrickson). If Watt takes the crown this season, he'd become the only player in NFL history to lead the NFL in sacks in three different seasons since the stat became official in 1982. Luckily for Watt, he won't have to chase down Lamar Jackson, who is sitting Saturday, to add to his sack tally this season.

news

Buccaneers' Todd Bowles says QB Baker Mayfield (ribs) will play Sunday vs. Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ribs) will play Sunday versus the Panthers and has a second chance to win the NFC South title, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Friday.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) expected to be questionable vs. Titans

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) is considered day to day and is expected to be listed as questionable for Jacksonville's Week 18 contest against the division-rival Tennessee Titans on Sunday, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Friday.
news

Maxx Crosby hopes Raiders retain interim coach Antonio Pierce: 'I'm sick of change. I'm sick of losing'

Raiders' star pass rusher Maxx Crosby expressed his desire for Las Vegas to retain interim head coach Antonio Pierce in order to bring consistency to the franchise. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry 'grateful' for time in Tennessee, 'fueled' heading into free agency in 2024

Titans RB Derrick Henry, who enters free agency in 2024, reflects on what could be his final game with Tennessee this Sunday against the Jaguars. 
news

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud on win-and-in game vs. Colts: 'The time is now'

The Texans are a year ahead of where most predicted entering the season, but rookie QB C.J. Stroud indicated that Houston isn't merely satisfied being ahead of schedule -- they want yo see postseason action.
news

Eagles' Haason Reddick on turning defense around with play-caller change: 'It's a hard thing to do'

The Eagles are running out of time to stop their spiral before the playoffs, and Philadelphia linebacker Haason Reddick recognizes the difficulty in being able to mesh together enough before the playoffs after changing the defensive play-caller just weeks ago.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott authoring historic turnaround after leading league in interceptions last season

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's aim to remedy his league-high interceptions from 2022 has come to be, as the 30-year-old has nearly cut his INT total in half and is poised to finish the year leading the NFL in touchdowns.
news

Ravens signing ex-Vikings, Jets running back Dalvin Cook for playoff push

Veteran running back Dalvin Cook is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens after passing through waivers unclaimed this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 18: Four things to watch for in Steelers-Ravens, Texans-Colts on Saturday night

Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Steelers visit the Ravens, and the Texans visit the Colts on Saturday night's doubleheader. 
news

Week 18 NFL injury report for 2023 season

Official injury reports for each game in Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry announces he intends to enter 2024 NFL Draft

Crimson Tide cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry announces he intends to enter 2024 NFL Draft