T.J. Watt on playoff chances: Steelers focused on taking care of 'our business' vs. Ravens 

"I think the biggest message this week is to just focus on us in this game," Watt said via the team's official website. "We've been in the situation so many times where you can't afford to look at, we need this to happen, we need that to happen. At the end of the day, if we don't take care of our business, I know it sounds so cliche, but it really doesn't matter.

"We just need to make sure that everybody in this locker room understands the importance of this game and takes care of our business first and foremost."

Next Gen Stats currently has Pittsburgh with a 46% chance to make the playoffs. A win boosts those odds to 66%, while a loss leaves them with a 16% shot.

Clearly, the Steelers would rather control their own path to the playoffs -- those back-to-back home losses to Arizona and New England sting -- but given how absurdly poor their offense played at points this season, that they even have a shot is a testament to Mike Tomlin's club and a defense that has allowed 19.6 points per game despite dealing with a trove of injuries.

"Obviously, you'd like to get in on your own, not needing help," said Watt. "At the same time, not going to feel sorry for ourselves in this position. We just need to take care of our business. We've been in this position before.

"And like I said, if we don't take care of our business, none of that matters."

The Steelers secured Tomlin's 17th straight non-losing season, the most by a head coach to start his career. Pittsburgh also has a 20-year franchise streak of .500 or better, second most all time (behind Dallas' 21 -- 1965-1985).

As the Steelers look to get back to the postseason, Watt is also on the precipice of history.