Super Bowl LV: Seven predictions you can trust in Chiefs-Buccaneers

1) Tom Brady will hit two of these three benchmarks: 28 completions, 315 passing yards, 2 total TDs.

Brady hit two of those three benchmarks in the Buccaneers' Week 12 matchup with the Chiefs and was just one completion shy of hitting all three. Brady has thrown multiple touchdown passes in 10 straight games, so we can check that box to start. Then, we just need one of the other two to happen. And in a game with shootout potential, I'm backing Brady to deliver through the air.

2) The Chiefs will not win by more than 4 points.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. won their first two playoff games by five and 14 points, respectively, but each of their final seven regular-season wins came by six or fewer points. And even though Kansas City jumped out to an early 17-0 lead against the Bucs in Week 12, that game was decided by just three points (27-24). The Bucs have won seven straight since that game, so I expect them to be competitive in this one until the end. My model has the Chiefs winning, but in just 52.2 percent of simulations.

3) The first touchdown of the game will be scored by a player with a jersey number less than 15.

4) Travis Kelce will have fewer than 117 receiving yards.