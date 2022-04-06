Steelers meeting with QB prospects Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell this week

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to do their due diligence on draft-eligible quarterbacks.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Steelers are bringing in Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder for a visit Thursday and UNC signal-caller Sam Howell on Friday, per sources informed of the plan.

Ridder and Howell are two of the top five QB prospects in the draft, along with Pitt's Kenny Pickett, Liberty's Malik Willis and Ole Miss' Matt Corral. As we get closer to draft day, quarterbacks will inevitably rise up public draft boards. Pickett and Willis are projected as the top QBs and could go as early as the top 10. Ridder, Howell and Corral make up the projected next wave.

The Steelers select 20th overall.

Pittsburgh meeting with all their options -- from trading up for a QB, sitting pat, or waiting until later rounds -- is simply smart business.

The Steelers signed Mitchell Trubisky last month to be a potential bridge to a rookie signal-caller. But it's not a foregone conclusion Pittsburgh is taking a quarterback in Round 1.