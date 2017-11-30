Sources Tell Us: Sony Michel will be better in NFL than in CFB

While he's played in a slightly higher percentage of Utah's defensive snaps than he did in 2015 and 2016, he has seen his tackle production fall from 27 last year to just 12 this season. He's not getting to plays and his effort has been spotty. He needs to drop weight (listed at 6-foot-2, 320 pounds) and get himself in substantially better shape before the NFL Scouting Combine in the spring if he wants to mitigate some of the damage that his 2017 play has done to his draft stock.