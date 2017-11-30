Sources Tell Us: Sony Michel will be better in NFL than in CFB

Published: Nov 30, 2017 at 05:12 AM
Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

Our analysts are constantly talking to NFL and college sources about players in the college game. This week, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein shares some of what NFL folks are saying about a rising Georgia RB and a DT prospect with NFL bloodlines.

Note: Click through the tabs above to see Sources Tell Us from previous weeks.

The scoop: "I'm Team Sony all the way. He will have a better pro career than college career because he has a pro game to him. I bet he goes second (round)." -- AFC area scout on Georgia RB Sony Michel

The skinny: I'm on Team Sony, too. The senior RB has been outstanding this season, showing off decisiveness, physicality and an explosive burst. Michel is also willing and ready to mix it up in pass protection. His physical play demeanor as an interior runner is exactly what NFL teams want. Before the season, I had a fourth-to-fifth-round grade on Michel, but his 2017 tape, leadership and consistency have won me over and I'm expecting him do be a Day 2 pick (Rounds 2-3) in 2018.

* * *

The scoop: "I was high on him before the year started but he was a major disappointment. He knew this was his year to play well and make money but he did nothing to get rid of all that excess weight and his tape wasn't very good." -- AFC director of college scouting on Utah DT Lowell Lotulelei

The skinny: After watching this year's tape on Lotulelei (the brother of Panthers DT Star Lotulelei) last week, I think "major disappointment" might be an understatement. He looks like he's out of shape and is missing some of the quickness and disruptive qualities that I saw from him when I studied him on tape this summer.

While he's played in a slightly higher percentage of Utah's defensive snaps than he did in 2015 and 2016, he has seen his tackle production fall from 27 last year to just 12 this season. He's not getting to plays and his effort has been spotty. He needs to drop weight (listed at 6-foot-2, 320 pounds) and get himself in substantially better shape before the NFL Scouting Combine in the spring if he wants to mitigate some of the damage that his 2017 play has done to his draft stock.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.

news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.

news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE