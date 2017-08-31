Sources Tell Us: Inside scoop on top NFL draft prospects

Our analysts are constantly talking to NFL and college sources about players in the college game. This week, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein shares some of what NFL folks are saying about his top-ranked WR, a buzzworthy RB and a small-school QB fans should get to know.

The scoop: "He's just a man. He plays in a conference that has some smaller cornerbacks and there are some games where it looks like a Pop Warner game with him. I think he's going to be a good pro." -- NFC regional scout on SMU WR Courtland Sutton

The skinny: At 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds (school measurements), Sutton is a big receiver and he plays to every inch and pound of his frame. He reminds me of Titans 2017 first-rounder Corey Davis in that he's slick in creating late separation for himself and winning the contested catches. Sutton is my No. 1 WR to watch heading into the season.

* * *

The scoop: While LSU's Derrius Guice and Penn State's Saquon Barkley are getting almost all of the attention from the national media at the running back position, USC's Ronald Jones II has quietly created his share of buzz. He has the attention of scouts.

The skinny: Guice and Barkley are obviously the headliners of the 2017 college football season at the running back spot, and rightfully so. However, in the shadow of quarterback Sam Darnold's big first season, Jones was outstanding. He rushed for 1082 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry, and finished with 13 total touchdowns. Jones isn't as big or strong as the aforementioned runners, but he has outstanding vision, feet and burst. He's in the same class as Barkley when it comes to elusiveness.

* * *

The scoop: Western Kentucky is becoming a school to find NFL talent and senior quarterback Mike White could join former teammates Taywan Taylor and Forrest Lamp as a second-day draft pick (Rounds 2-3) next April.

The skinny: That might seem like a strong statement for a quarterback who started two years at South Florida with just 11 touchdowns and 16 interceptions before transferring to Western Kentucky. Don't sleep on White, though. At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds (school measurements), White has NFL size to go along with outstanding touch and deep-ball accuracy. He threw for 4,363 yards with 37 touchdowns last season and figures to light it up again this year. With good size and above-average arm talent, White will be a name that picks up some steam throughout the season.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.