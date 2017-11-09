Sources Tell Us: FSU CB disappoints, WMU OT is NFL draft riser

Our analysts are constantly talking to NFL and college sources about players in the college game. This week, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein shares some of what NFL folks are saying about a top CB prospect and a rising offensive tackle.

The scoop: "I had heard all this talk about Tarvarus McFadden and how his ball skills were the best in college football. Then I turned the tape on from this year and didn't see it. If you didn't go back and watch (last season's tape), you would have no idea he had ball skills." -- NFC director of college scouting on the Florida State CB

The skinny: The scout's assessment is accurate from a statistical standpoint. McFadden was targeted 62 times last season -- he recorded 6 pass breakups and 8 interceptions. He's been targeted 50 times this season and has 5 pass breakups, but he has yet to record an interception. He's being targeted more frequently than he was a season ago, but doesn't have the production to show for it.

Now, I still believe McFadden has tremendous hands and ball skills, but I have to point people in the direction of his 2016 game tape to back up my claim. McFadden was my No. 2 cornerback to watch heading into the season, but his lack of ball production has been disappointing.

* * *

The scoop: "Chukes is going to be the guy to watch if you are looking for a riser in the draft at (offensive tackle). Big, long and athletic. (Those players) go high." -- NFC area scout on Western Michigan's Chukwuma Okorafor

The skinny: The 2018 draft will mark the third consecutive year that Western Michigan has produced an NFL draft pick along the offensive line. Former WMU players Willie Beavers (2016, fourth round) and Taylor Moton (2017, second round) went in the previous two drafts. Okorafor is the biggest of the bunch. He was measured at 6-foot-5 and 332 pounds this spring.

He has the athletic ability to play left or right tackle. Okorafor came to the U.S. from the Republic of Botswana with his family in 2010 and didn't start playing football until his sophomore season in high school. Given his steady improvement and size, it will be no surprise if teams push him up their draft boards.

