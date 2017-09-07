Sources Tell Us: Scout weighs in on Josh Rosen's comeback

Our analysts are constantly talking to NFL and college sources about players in the college game. This week, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein shares some of what NFL folks are saying about UCLA QB Josh Rosen after he led the Bruins' stunning comeback win over Texas A&M and a left tackle who's generating buzz coming out of Week 1.

The scoop: While Josh Rosen caught fire in the fourth quarter of UCLA's stunning come-from-behind win over Texas A&M in Week 1, an NFL scout I spoke with came away underwhelmed with Rosen's overall performance. The evaluator said Rosen was inaccurate for much of the game and wasn't getting through his reads as quickly as he should.

The skinny: Just as we saw in the 2016 matchup between the Bruins and Aggies, Rosen wasn't protected very well. He was hit far too often by pass rushers. In both games, Rosen struggled with accuracy and decision making at times, but the 2017 version of Rosen threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns in the fourth quarter. So why would a scout be down on Rosen? Most talent evaluators will look at the overall performance and assign a grade based on it. While Rosen will get bonus points for performing in the clutch, his first three quarters will also count toward his evaluation.

Rosen didn't look entirely comfortable with his bulky knee brace and I was surprised to see him miss on some throws that usually come fairly easily to him. The protection was obviously a problem, but Rosen also needs to do a better job of getting the ball out at times. With all of that said, the end result was a career-high 491 passing yards and a comeback for the ages. Let's see where he goes from here.

* * *

The scoop: Auburn handled its business against Georgia Southern with a 41-7 win in the season opener, but some of the buzz surrounding the offense was geared toward redshirt sophomore left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho rather than heralded quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Wanogho (6-foot-7, 301 pounds, per school measurements) looks the part of a big-time prospect.

The skinny: With a Week 2 matchup against defending national champion Clemson on the docket, one of the most exciting head-to-head battles should be between two redshirt sophomores -- Wanogho and Clemson defensive end, Clelin Ferrell. Wanogho is an interesting story, as he played only one year of high school football and came to Auburn as a defensive lineman. The former high school basketball player is long and possesses very good feet. He will get a stiff test in his attempt to protect Stidham's blind side against Ferrell, who has very good size and flashed the ability to become a productive rusher off the edge as a newcomer last season.

