Sources Tell Us: Buzz builds for West Virginia's Will Grier

Our analysts are constantly talking to NFL and college sources about players in the college game. This week, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein shares some of what NFL folks are saying about a couple of the game's top quarterbacks -- West Virginia's Will Grier and Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph. The QBs will meet on Saturday in a highly anticipated Big 12 matchup.

The scoop: "I think what happened is that with all the focus on the big three (Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen), quarterbacks like (Will) Grier (West Virginia), the Memphis quarterback (Riley Ferguson) and Jeremiah Briscoe (Sam Houston State) flew under the radar for a lot of scouts. Grier really has scouts taking notice now. ... I need to start watching him because the production has been impressive." -- NFC scout

The skinny: The stats have indeed been impressive for the Florida transfer. Grier is completing 66.3 percent of his passes heading into Week 9, with 2,467 yards (No. 7 in the FBS), 26 touchdowns (leads the FBS) and just 5 interceptions. Grier's completion percentage has benefitted from a fair amount of short throws, but 21 of his 26 TD passes have come via intermediate or deep balls.

His playing style reminds me of an even more excitable Baker Mayfield, but Grier doesn't share Mayfield's outstanding deep-ball accuracy. He might have flown under the radar previously, but NFL scouts are beginning to evaluate Grier's strengths and weaknesses much more closely now.

* * *

The scoop: "I think if you spoke with 10 different scouts you would get at least four different opinions about him. I've just seen too many of those system quarterbacks struggle to make it in the league so I'm hesitant to buy in. He has gotten better this year and I know some scouts who think he goes inside the first round. I probably won't be one of them (when I set my grade for him)." -- NFC scout on Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph

The skinny: I still have some concerns about Rudolph, as well, but his play has become more consistent this season. He has good football intelligence and displays an above-average level of touch and anticipation as he makes throws. The senior also has shown his toughness when it's time to duck his head and get the first down or the touchdown with his legs.

I worry less about the "system" and more about inconsistencies with his arm strength. He doesn't always drive the ball with his lower half, which can rob him of some velocity. On tape, Rudolph appears to be more than just a system guy.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.