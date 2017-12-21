Sources Tell Us: Minkah Fitzpatrick as talented as Jamal Adams

The skinny: Penny will finish off his SDSU career on Saturday against Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. He was consistently dominant in 2017, finishing the regular season with an FBS-best 2,027 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. I agree with this scout's assessment that Penny's tape provides a clear representation of who he is as a runner. Penny is a slasher who understands angles and runs through arm tackles. While there might be some debate about his ceiling, I expect to hear Penny's name called on Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) of the 2018 draft.