Sources Tell Us: Minkah Fitzpatrick as talented as Jamal Adams

Published: Dec 21, 2017 at 06:52 AM
Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

Our analysts are constantly talking to NFL and college sources about players in the college game. This week, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein shares some of what NFL folks are saying about one of the top defensive prospects in college football and the FBS leader in rushing yards.

Note: Click through the tabs above to see Sources Tell Us from previous weeks.

The scoop: "He's not quite on the same level of Jamal Adams when it comes to changing the entire culture of a locker room, but he is just as talented and probably more versatile." -- AFC executive on Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick

The skinny: Fitzpatrick, a junior, has been one of the most consistently productive and impactful players to play for Nick Saban over the last decade.

With a career resume that includes nine interceptions (four returned for touchdowns), 23 pass breakups and some big plays on special teams, the Chuck Bednarik Award (top defensive player) winner has been all over the field while helping to make the Crimson Tide a dominant defensive force. Fitzpatrick plays with a tremendous motor. He has the ability to cover the slot, play deep safety, blitz or even help in run support near the line of scrimmage.

Adams was the first DB picked in the 2017 draft (No. 6 overall to the Jets) and he has lived up to his billing as a rookie. Fitzpatrick's versatility and football character will make him a highly coveted prospect whenever he decides to head to the pros. I'm looking forward to seeing him match up against a talented group of Clemson receivers in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

* * *

The scoop: "You know exactly who he is when you watch the tape. I don't think there are going to be any surprises when you get him into our league because you know he is going to make guys miss and he's going to run hard every snap." -- NFC regional scout on San Diego State RB Rashaad Penny

The skinny: Penny will finish off his SDSU career on Saturday against Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. He was consistently dominant in 2017, finishing the regular season with an FBS-best 2,027 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. I agree with this scout's assessment that Penny's tape provides a clear representation of who he is as a runner. Penny is a slasher who understands angles and runs through arm tackles. While there might be some debate about his ceiling, I expect to hear Penny's name called on Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) of the 2018 draft.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.

news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.

news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW