Sources Tell Us: Bradley Chubb makes case to be first DE drafted

The skinny: Johnson's value to the Auburn offense was on full display with not just what he did against Alabama, but also what he was unable to do against Georgia thanks to a lingering shoulder injury from the Alabama win. Johnson is a tall, angular runner who is more of a banger than a slasher, but he has the short-area foot quickness to elude tacklers and create for himself. While Penn State's Saquon Barkley and LSU's Derrius Guice are the RBs who receive the most buzz in scouting circles, Johnson might be third on the list.