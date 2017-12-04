Soldier Field: Da Bears' Historic Home

Published: Dec 04, 2017 at 12:32 PM

Yesterday, the Chicago Bears took on the San Francisco 49ers on a picturesque fall day at Soldier Field. While the 49ers came away with the win, 15-14, the Bears have several young stars that are continuing to develop including: QB Mitchell Trubisky, and RBs Tarik Cohen and Jordan Howard.

The Bears have called Soldier Field home since 1971, but it's been a part of sports history since opening in 1924.

Besides the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where the L.A. Rams are playing for the next few years, Soldier Field is the oldest NFL stadium in the country. Soldier Field has hosted the FIFA World Cup, Notre Dame football, and the MLS team Chicago Fire.

Even though Soldier Field is currently the home for the Chicago Bears, it used to be home of the Chicago Cardinals baseball team, until they left in 1959. After the 1959 season, the Cardinals moved to St. Louis, while the Bears remained in Chicago. However, from 1921 to 1970, the Bears played in Wrigley Field, which is the home of the Chicago Cubs.

Located right next to Grant Park, Soldier Field is surrounded by several different tourist destinations including the Shedd Aquarium and the Field Museum of Natural History. The Shedd Aquarium is one of the largest aquariums in the world while the Field Museum holds Sue, the most complete Tyrannosaurus rex fossil.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What will happen to Trevor Lawrence's hair with Jaguars?

The Jaguars' new franchise QB won't find a shortage of prospective barbers in his new professional home.

news

DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter

news

Texas Tech's Zech McPhearson comes from America's most athletic family

The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.

news

Giants great Eli Manning is now a fourth-grade basketball coach

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.

news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early.

news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital

news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship.

news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.

news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.

news

Every hidden Baker Mayfield press conference reference so far this season

The Browns QB will step up to the podium and drop an Easter egg or two or six. Here are the ones we've caught.

news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here.

news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE