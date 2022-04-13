Overall, he finished 9-of-11 for 141 yards with one touchdown and no turnovers, impressing players and coaches alike -- notably, Hall of Fame defensive back Rod Woodson, the opposing defensive coordinator that afternoon. Teams were allowed to run just three coverages: man, single-high safety and Cover 2. Glass exploited each.

"I thought he was their best athlete, and I thought he had a really quick delivery," Woodson said. "I knew he was going to throw some bullets and some slants, and all of his [run/pass option] throws were on the money. The balls were down and inside or on the back hip, which is where you want them to be."

Woodson laughed when asked if Glass has the goods to make it at the NFL level.

"You know he does," he said. "Now, if he gets a true shot at it, that's a different question. I think he has all the ability. If you look at all these backup quarterbacks in the National Football League, most of them come in and cannot play a lick of football. Can he be there? Yes. Can he play in the National Football League? I think he can. But you've got to hope that wherever he goes, he has a really good coach. It really matters.

"The NFL has gone really young with not only players, but also coaches. And a lot of these coaches don't know what they don't know yet. You've got to hope that he gets to a place where there's a veteran coach for the QB position that can really teach him the game. If he gets to a place like that, then he's really got a shot.

"But if he goes to a place where they're just teaching a system like they did in college, then hopefully he'll make it. Athletically, he's good enough to make it. But (if he goes to a situation without veteran coaches,) his personal growth would have to come from his self-study and his peers, not from his coach. From my past experience as a player, I learned everything that I know from older coaches."