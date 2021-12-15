Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Published: Dec 15, 2021 at 12:51 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit, Travis Hunter, signed with the Tigers.

Hunter, who plays the same cornerback position at which Sanders excelled, spurned Florida State, where Sanders was a two-time consensus All-American. In the wild world of college football recruiting, it was a monumental stunner of an upset for a talent of Hunter's caliber to pass on the resources and exposure available at a Power Five program such as Florida State in favor of an HBCU.

"[Playing for FSU] is a dream that's hard to let go of, but sometimes we are called to step into a bigger future than the one we imagined for ourselves. For me, that future is at Jackson State University," Hunter wrote in a statement. "Jerry Rice, Doug Williams, and of course the legend, JSU's own Walter Payton -- Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a rich history in football. I want to be part of that history, and more, I want to be part of that future. I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow, make it a little easier for the next player to recognize that HBCUs may be everything you want and more."

Hunter is ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit in the country by Rivals.com. He played at Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill High, and drew scholarship offers from top programs such as Alabama, Georgia and Clemson. Also a talented wide receiver, Hunter intercepted four passes as a senior at Collins Hill and compiled 1,128 receiving yards. He had been verbally committed to the Seminoles and made an official visit to the FSU campus in September. Wednesday was the onset of the NCAA's early signing period for high school recruits. Earlier this month, JSU (11-1) defeated Prairie View A&M, 27-10, for the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship.

Sanders, a former NFL Network analyst, will complete his second season as JSU's coach in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday against South Carolina State. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and eight-time Pro Bowler has brought a new level of recognition to HBCU football in taking the Jackson State job, with attendance at the Jackson (Miss.) school spiking to an average of 42,293. The football program made a $30 million economic impact on Jackson (Miss.) this season, according to Visit Jackson.

Related Content

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW