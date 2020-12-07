Should Eagles start Jalen Hurts or Carson Wentz at QB for rest of 2020 NFL season ?

JUDY BATTISTA: I don't see how the Eagles can do anything but start Jalen Hurts. Carson Wentz appears to be, unfortunately, broken. He ranks first in interceptions (15) and sacks taken (50), 30th in completion percentage (57.4%) and 29th in yards per attempt (6.0) among QBs with at least 200 pass attempts. How he has regressed this dramatically, from the player who would have been the league MVP had he not been injured late in the Eagles' Super Bowl season, and who is to blame is a conversation for the offseason. So is the accounting surrounding Wentz's franchise-quarterback-caliber contract. Right now, the Eagles have to win games, particularly because they play in a division that is still up for grabs. One look at Hurts on Sunday made clear that, right now -- not a few years ago, not after an offseason of work -- RIGHT NOW, Hurts gives the Eagles the best chance to win a game and, as importantly, he gives them a spark of energy. This is understandably agonizing for Doug Pederson and it is painful for Wentz. But forget about what the future implications of this decision are. The priority is to find a way to win and one step in that direction is putting the better quarterback on the field. As far as Wentz has fallen, Hurts is the better quarterback.

GIL BRANDT: I would go to Jalen Hurts, who looks like a more mobile quarterback to me. Through 12 starts, Carson Wentz has already been sacked a career-high 50 times (he was sacked 37 times all of last season) and thrown a career-high 15 picks (he threw seven in 2019). In other words, Wentz is obviously not playing very well. So I think it would make sense to see if Hurts -- who was trained very well by Nick Saban at Alabama and Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma -- can give the Eagles enough of a spark to help them win an NFC East title that still remains very much within reach. You also want to keep the rest of the roster happy, and that can be tough to do if the team continues to sputter behind Wentz while Hurts, who was very successful at the college level, sits on the bench.

NATE BURLESON: After replacing Carson Wentz in the third quarter on Sunday, Jalen Hurts provided a spark that brought the Eagles within one score of Green Bay with 6:30 remaining in the game. Though the Eagles didn't complete the comeback and Hurts' final stat line (5 of 12, 109 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks) wasn't overly impressive, it's worth riding out the energy provided by the rookie until it subsides.

JEFFRI CHADIHA: The Eagles need to stick with Carson Wentz as their quarterback. I realize he's not playing well. I understand rookie Jalen Hurts, a second-round pick, has plenty of upside. I also see a team that is in chaos, which has a lot to do with what's happening under center.

Yet, there's only so much a quarterback can do when receivers can't stay healthy and an offensive line can't provide adequate protection. This is what Wentz has been dealing with this year, and for most of last season as well. As much as we bemoan his skittishness in the pocket and penchant for holding onto the ball too long, he's also saddled with an offense that is nowhere near what he had around him in 2017, when people were talking about him as an MVP before he sustained a season-ending knee injury. There are precious few quarterbacks in the league who could do better under similar circumstances. Their names are Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

The danger in turning to Hurts now is two-fold. First off, he's not likely to have any more success than Wentz with that same supporting cast. Second, it sets up a legitimate quarterback controversy heading into next season. The Eagles gave Wentz a sizable extension in 2019 because they believed he was their franchise quarterback. You don't give up on him after one difficult season that was affected by several factors outside of his control.