 Carson Wentz insists he hasn't lost confident: 'I'm not the type to worry about and look over my shoulder '

Trailing 20-3 midway through the third quarter of Sunday's eventual 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson turned to Jalen Hurts to, in his words, create a "spark."

The spark will now set Philly ablaze with speculation about the future of ﻿Carson Wentz﻿.

The working theory has been that the selection of Hurts in the second round of April's draft sunk Wentz's confidence. Despite the $128 million extension signed last year, Wentz has played like someone with sapped self-assurance.

The once-upon-a-time MVP candidate disagrees with that assessment.

"No. I'm not the type to worry about and look over my shoulder or any of those things," Wentz said after Sunday's loss, via Pro Football Talk. "I think at the end of the day, I can play better. We can, as a team, and as an offense especially, play better. There's always going to be different things going on in the building or different chatter and all of that stuff. That's part of this business. That's what I signed up for. The scrutiny, the challenges, the adversity, all of it. I've got to handle it all -- the good, bad and the ugly."

Uglier it will become.

Pederson benched Wentz at the 7:39 mark of the third quarter, inserting Hurts after five drives in which the incumbent netted a single field goal. Wentz completed six-of-16 passes (40 percent) for 79 yards passing, 5.3 yards per attempt and took four sacks.

"I didn't know what the plan was fully," Wentz said of being replaced. "I was just told he was going in for the next play and the next series. I didn't really know what was going on there. Obviously, that's frustrating, as a competitor and the personality I have. I want to be the guy out there. It is what it is. They made the call today. At the end of the day, we lost. That's the most frustrating thing."

Hurts provided said spark on his first drive, but a penalty scuttled the possession. His second drive ended with a TD pass. A punt return score from Jalen Reagor closed the gap to seven points. The Packers then closed the game with a touchdown and game-sealing INT. Hurts certainly helped bring a dull Eagles offense to life, even if it was against a defense content to hold a lead.

Pederson remained mum on who his quarterback would be moving forward.

"At the end of the day, it's outside of my control," Wentz said. "That's not for me [to decide]. I know what I'm capable of. I know I can play better. I have never doubted myself or lost my confidence in my abilities. But a lot of these things are out of my control."

It's been a far fall for Wentz since his 2017 knee injury, then a back issue, then playing with a dearth of weapons and a suck offensive line. His 2020 has been abominable. Wentz has lacked consistency, made awful decisions leading to a league-leading 15 INTs, held onto the ball much too long allowing to some of his NFL-high 50 sacks (10 more than the next closest).

He's played himself out of a job this season.