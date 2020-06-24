Seau, Brees, Gates head LaDainian Tomlinson's top five teammates

5) Rodney Harrison/Lorenzo Neal, S/FB, retired

Harrison was Tomlinson's teammate from 2001-02 with the San Diego Chargers.

Neal was Tomlinson's teammate from 2003-07 with the San Diego Chargers.

Harrison was Junior Seau's Robin -- and much like Seau, who I'll get to in a minute, Harrison was a phenomenal leader. He knew exactly how to communicate with everyone in the locker room and, most importantly, how to motivate you. I remember Harrison coming up to me before practice in the locker room during a week when we faced a top defense and saying, "I don't know why you're in here and not on the field," making it seem like I had no chance to play well on Sunday. He'd throw shots at guys like that all the time, in the locker room or out on the practice field. He was able to do this because of the way he conducted himself with his own play. He gave everything he had in practice and on game day, and one of his best qualities was he was always present. All of these things made him an exceptional teammate, and I learned a lot from him in terms of being a leader for our team.

Neal joined the team the year after Harrison left for the Patriots, and while they didn't play even close to the same position, both had a tremendous impact on me. Neal was my personal protector, and the quality that stood out the most was his selflessness. He understood his job and sacrificed his body so others -- like me -- could benefit, and he was fine not getting any credit. He accepted his role, which was to essentially clean up everyone else's mess, and performed his duties flawlessly. In fact, defenders feared him, including Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, one of the best linebackers to ever play the game. I kid you not. We played the Baltimore Ravens three times between 2003 and '07, and I had never seen Lewis avoid contact from anyone. Anyone. But, he avoided Neal. I saw it right in front of me. And that's when I truly understood just how good Neal was.