Greg Olsen, Julius Peppers among Steve Smith's top five teammates

Olsen brought so much to our Panthers teams. An extremely athletic tight end who finds ways to get open, Olsen has been one of the best players at his position over the course of his career. The three-time Pro Bowler was the first tight end in NFL history with three consecutive seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards (2014-16). He's able to make himself a constant threat due to his deep understanding of the offense and defense. He's like a second quarterback out there. I remember times when Cam Newton called a play when the defense was lined up a certain way, and Olsen called a timeout. He ALWAYS knew if something was off or didn't add up. I can't tell you how many times he called a timeout before the play was about to start, or how many times he corrected someone on the sidelines or on the field. It was pretty eventful when he was in the huddle, but his attention to detail and willingness to help in any way illustrated the leadership qualities he brought to the team.