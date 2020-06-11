Reggie White headlines Brian Baldinger's top NFL teammates

5) Ray Donaldson, center, retired

Donaldson, or "Bulldog" as we called him due to his days at Georgia, was a dominant center who was rarely beaten by anyone. His only "problem" was that he was a second-round draft pick in 1980, not a first-rounder. That honor went to a guy named Dwight Stephenson, whose bust resides in Canton, Ohio. These two were the best centers in the NFL during their era and over the last 40 years. That's not a knock on any greats who have since come and gone, but I firmly believe Donaldson and Stephenson were as good as they come.

Donaldson's demeanor in the huddle was that of a jokester and prankster who always kept things loose and fun. He used to tell me all the time that he had a bad game if he was ever on the ground -- he rarely was on the ground. A great athlete with exceptional hands, undeniable strength and a build perfect for the position, Donaldson made every guard who played next to him (players like me) that much better -- often doing two jobs on one play. The six-time Pro Bowler also never backed down from a fight or scuffle, or anyone who had "All-Pro" next to their name. He played 17 seasons, and I was so thrilled that he ended his career in Dallas in the mid-1990s. He was the starting center on the Cowboys' last Super Bowl-winning team and earned two Pro Bowl nods to finish out his career. Donaldson made football fun every day and never took any part of it too seriously. I learned so much about the game and how to be a consistent pro from him.