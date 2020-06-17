Fred Taylor heads Maurice Jones-Drew's top five NFL teammates

1) Fred Taylor, running back, retired

Taylor was an exceptional running back and teammate. He had the speed, quickness, natural ability and vision to tear up defenses, but his understanding of the game and the way he studied his opponent put him at another level. He studied diligently and took the time to teach me how to properly study, run with patience and attack linebackers in the run and pass games. He was a workout warrior, and I had to keep up, being the competitor that I am. Heading into the 2007 season, a group of us trained together -- Taylor and Frank Gore included -- and were running sprints on one particular day. A lot of us were barking at one another, but Taylor always stayed relatively quiet. I had all the confidence in the world when it came to sprints. I had run a 4.39 40-yard dash at the 2006 NFL Scouting Combine, after all. And to be honest, I wasn't sure how fast Taylor really was. That day, we ran 40- and 50-plus-yard sprints. I was really pushing it and I remember looking over and Taylor's ahead of me and having the best time doing it. I mean, the guy coasted in winning these sprints. Then the next season against the Panthers, Taylor reeled off an 80-yard touchdown run, pulling away from everyone on the field. It was an aha moment for me, seeing how our offseason work translated directly over to the field.