Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020 10:50 AM

Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre among James Jones' top NFL teammates

Headshot_Author_JAMES_JONES_1400x1000
James Jones

NFL.com Analyst

Analysts and fans put tons of effort into evaluating the careers of professional football players, making lists and writing thinkpieces and comparing achievements -- but no outside observer can ever hope to match the intimate knowledge shared by those who actually spent time on an NFL field together.

In this series, former players who work for NFL Network will name the five best players they each individually played with in their careers. Note that these lists are completely subjective, based on factors that only contemporary colleagues could fairly evaluate, like locker-room influence and impact as a teammate, in addition to skill sets and in-game production. Which means they will be packed with surprises -- and they'll be more interesting than a simple recitation of the most obviously accomplished past teammates. (Note also that the personal nature of this exercise means the absence of a high-profile ex-teammate or two SHOULD NOT BE TAKEN AS A SNUB.)

Below, former NFL wide receiver James Jones (Green Bay Packers, 2007-2013, 2015; Oakland Raiders, 2014) provides his ranking of the top players he played with, listed in reverse order:

5) Greg Jennings, wide receiver, retired

Jennings was Jones' teammate from 2007 to '12 with the Green Bay Packers.

Jennings is undoubtedly one of the most talented receivers I ever played with. Though he's smaller in stature (6-foot, 198 pounds), he could jump out of the gym. A phenomenal route runner, Jennings was super smooth, constantly perfected his craft and made everything look easy every time he took the field, in practice or on Sundays -- and it wasn't easy, especially going against guys like Al Harris and Charles Woodson every day. His calm demeanor allowed him to perform in high-pressure situations, as he never panicked and always seemed to be open. A two-time Pro Bowler, Jennings was often underappreciated on a national scale.

4) Al Harris, cornerback, retired

Harris was Jones' teammate from 2007 to 2010 with the Green Bay Packers.

The first time I faced him in practice, I was on the back side of a run play. I tried to do a release and act like I was running a route. Harris grabbed me and stopped me in my tracks. Thank goodness it was a run play, so fewer people saw how stupid I looked. It was hard work trying to get open every day against him. The two-time Pro Bowler consistently played the game at a high level.

Harris was the strongest, toughest, grittiest cornerback I ever had to go against. He was tall (6-1) and rangy -- the exact things receivers hate to face, because those guys can put their hands on you, redirect you and mess up your route. He was a dominant cornerback on the perimeter who was good in zone coverage but an absolute terror in man coverage. Receivers wanted no part of that.

3) Brett Favre, quarterback, Hall of Famer

Favre was Jones' teammate in 2007 with the Green Bay Packers.

Most people know how special Brett Favre's arm was. By the time I took the field with him in 2007, the first-ballot Hall of Famer had already placed himself near (or at) the top of most passing-record lists. So as a rookie, I wasn't necessarily googly-eyed, but I had mad respect for him. I had heard all the stories about how hard Favre threw the ball, so I certainly didn't want to drop any of his passes. Well, I dropped my first one. Figures, right?! I was put in with the 1s at practice and ran an in-route. The ball looked like it was coming slowly -- it wasn't -- and hit me right in the hands before hitting the ground. I thought everyone, including Favre, was going to be mad. But when I looked up, Favre was laughing while flexing and kissing his muscles. Basically saying, "The old man's still got it." I remember thinking, Man, this is a cool cat. That was Favre's personality wrapped into a single play.

2) Charles Woodson, defensive back, retired

Woodson was Jones' teammate from 2007 to '12 with the Green Bay Packers and in 2014 with the Oakland Raiders.

There are so many things I could say about Woodson -- a nine-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro, Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year -- but the one thing that stood out was the way he studied the game and applied it to the field. On top of his incredible physical abilities, Woodson knew what receivers were going to do before they did it, based on subtle movements or details.

In my second year playing with Woodson, I ran the greatest route in practice that I have ever run in my football career. It was a 15-yard curl route, and I got out of my breaks in three steps -- then Woodson jumped in front of me and picked off the pass. I remember thinking, If I just ran my best route and he picked it off, I might not be able to make it in the NFL. These guys' abilities are far greater than mine. I had a personal relationship with him, so after that play, I asked him, "C-Wood, how did you know I was stopping on that route?" He said, "J.J., when you came off the ball with your head down, I knew you were counting steps. I knew you were going to stop the route and not run past me." Since that conversation, I looked him dead in the eye at the line of scrimmage and never gave him any clues or hints as to what I was doing.

That was one of the most important football lessons I could've learned. I had to make every single route look the same because Woodson and other studied defensive backs would jump at any hints. Woodson was a guy who wasn't afraid to take chances because he trusted his knowledge of the opponent and had the ability to recover. He's eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021, and I expect him to be a first-ballot guy.

1) Aaron Rodgers, quarterback, Green Bay Packers

Rodgers was Jones' teammate from 2007 to 2013 and in 2015 with the Green Bay Packers.

Fans, coaches and media members alike rave about Rodgers' ability, but a lot of those people don't understand just how talented he is. And I don't think I would have, either, if I didn't share the field with him. He's a special athlete and thrower inside or outside the pocket. When I took the field with Rodgers, there was so much comfort in knowing he was a guy who could put the ball anywhere he wanted. I felt like I was never covered. And I'm a receiver! Even when the defensive back was in perfect position, I knew A-Rod was going to throw the ball to where only I could get it. I've seen him make some incredible throws -- and some of the best happened in practice.

The moment I realized just how special he was against the Denver Broncos in 2011. I had to run a bang post route in the red zone, in which the receiver is supposed to cross the defender's face. The receiver is told to never go behind the defender, because doing so usually ended up in a pick, or the QB simply not throwing it to you. In other words, that was a big no-no. Well, the defender was so far inside that I remember thinking (quickly, of course), How in the world am I going to cross inside? So I made the decision to miss my assignment and go behind. But when I went behind to the back of the end zone, I peeked back for a second at Rodgers, and to my surprise, he whipped the ball my direction. I caught the touchdown and said to Rodgers back on the sideline, "I went behind, man -- I'm sorry." He replied with, "That's what I wanted you do to." HA! I'm so glad we both decided to miss our assignments on that play. I remember I got a text from Derek Carr, who was still in college at the time, that said something like, "Dude, I was watching that game, and how did Aaron make that ridiculous throw?" We talked about that throw the entire next week.

I guess I'm still talking about it ...

Follow James Jones on Twitter @89JonesNTAF.

Related Content

2020 NFL season: Key homegrown player for each NFC team
news

2020 NFL season: Key homegrown player for each NFC team

Gregg Rosenthal looks at one key homegrown player on each NFC team who could make a BIG difference in 2020. Can Leighton Vander Esch stay healthy? Will Dwayne Haskins make the leap?
2020 NFL season: Key homegrown player for each AFC team
news

2020 NFL season: Key homegrown player for each AFC team

The focus every offseason is inevitably on what's changed, but the biggest area of growth on each team typically comes from within. Gregg Rosenthal identifies one homegrown player on every AFC roster who can make an enormous difference by taking the next step.
Cleveland Browns center Alex Mack (55), guard Jason PInkston (62) and tackle Joe Thomas (73) line up before the ball is snapped during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 9, 2012. The Eagles defeated the Browns 17-16. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
news

Myles Garrett, Alex Mack lead Joe Thomas' top five NFL teammates

Who were the five best players Joe Thomas played with in his NFL career? Why is Pro Bowl center Alex Mack so effective? Plus, a kicker makes the list!
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (57), quarterback Josh Allen (17), offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73), middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49), and long snapper Reid Ferguson (69) make their way to middle of the field for the coin toss prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans beat the Bills 22-19. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills aim to 'unify,' do good in communities 

In the wake of George Floyd's death, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is determined to help his team navigate racial injustice by listening and channeling energy into action within their communities.
Marc Sessler's 10 favorite players he's seen: Swooning for Al Toon
news

Marc Sessler's 10 favorite players he's seen: Swooning for Al Toon

Marc Sessler reveals his 10 favorite players he's laid eyes on since his NFL fandom began in the mid-1980s, a wide-ranging list that includes former Jets WR Al Toon and the G.O.A.T. himself, Tom Brady.
Cam Jordan on Drew Brees' remarks: Can't tippy-toe on issue
news

Cam Jordan on Drew Brees' remarks: Can't tippy-toe on issue

NFL Network's Michael Silver speaks to New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan in wake of the recent comments made by his teammate Drew Brees on kneeling during the national anthem.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rests during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr aims to unite people, will not just stick to sports

Raiders QB Derek Carr expands on the sentiments behind his heartfelt response to the death of George Floyd: "I felt in my heart this was the right moment to speak up, to not care so much about politics but instead speak truth."
Twin brothers New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) and New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty (30) look on during an NFL football game against the against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 43-0. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Devin, Jason McCourty praise Brian Flores for taking a stand after George Floyd's killing

Devin and Jason McCourty praise Brian Flores' strong statement and delve into the "sadness" and "heartbreak" being expressed across the country in the wake of George Floyd's killing.
Undrafted rookies seeking NFL tryouts face uncertain futures
news

Undrafted rookies seeking NFL tryouts face uncertain futures

COVID-19 threatens the readiness of elite NFL rookies, but for hundreds of less-heralded first-year players, the coronavirus pandemic threatens their very football livelihoods.
Atlanta Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay, left, a member of the NFL competition committee, speaks as NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent, right, looks on during a news conference at the NFL Fall League Meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. NFL owners begin two days of meetings Tuesday with formal bargaining talks on a new collective bargaining agreement expected to resume soon. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
news

NFL applies valuable lesson in tabling of onside kick alternative

Judy Battista sees a league learning from a recent misstep -- and giving a nod to traditionalists -- in the owners' decision to table an alternative to the onside kick.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) rushes the edge during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cardinals, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Chasing greatness, Cardinals' Chandler Jones focusing on flaws 

Chandler Jones isn't satisfied being one of the most prolific pass rushers in the NFL. The Cardinals' star defender talks to Jim Trotter about zeroing in on the holes in his game as he strives to reach an even higher plane.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL