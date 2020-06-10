Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre among James Jones' top NFL teammates

The moment I realized just how special he was against the Denver Broncos in 2011. I had to run a bang post route in the red zone, in which the receiver is supposed to cross the defender's face. The receiver is told to never go behind the defender, because doing so usually ended up in a pick, or the QB simply not throwing it to you. In other words, that was a big no-no. Well, the defender was so far inside that I remember thinking (quickly, of course), How in the world am I going to cross inside? So I made the decision to miss my assignment and go behind. But when I went behind to the back of the end zone, I peeked back for a second at Rodgers, and to my surprise, he whipped the ball my direction. I caught the touchdown and said to Rodgers back on the sideline, "I went behind, man -- I'm sorry." He replied with, "That's what I wanted you do to." HA! I'm so glad we both decided to miss our assignments on that play. I remember I got a text from Derek Carr, who was still in college at the time, that said something like, "Dude, I was watching that game, and how did Aaron make that ridiculous throw?" We talked about that throw the entire next week.