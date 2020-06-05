Myles Garrett, Alex Mack lead Joe Thomas' top five NFL teammates

3) Mitchell Schwartz, right tackle, Kansas City Chiefs

The first thing that comes to mind when I think of Schwartz is just how smart he is. He has an exceptional memory and an incredible ability to analyze the biomechanics of a certain technique used by him or his opponent. He was super analytical and obsessed with having perfect technique in every facet of what he does, whether in meeting rooms, walk-throughs, practices or games. This dedication to the nuances of the position enables him to perform flawlessly in tough situations when the game is on the line. Schwartz has started every game in his eight-year career and had played 100 percent of the offensive snaps through 2018 (a year in which he was an All-Pro selection). He played 99.5 percent of the snaps last season as, unfortunately, a knee injury ended his streak of consecutive offensive snaps at 7,894 -- an impressive streak considering how hard it is to stay healthy and available in this league. If anyone knows the difficulty of this feat, it's me. Schwartz wouldn't have been able to accomplish it without his relentless pursuit of perfect technique and mastery of his opponent.