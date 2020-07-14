Randy Moss, Megatron among Nate Burleson's top 5 teammates

5) Daunte Culpepper, quarterback, retired

Culpepper was, pound for pound, one of the very best athletes. He was built like a bumblebee at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, but he could run circles around defenders and heave the ball so far down the field. One time at practice, Daunte threw the ball so hard that he broke my finger. He was fun to watch and play with, but the most important thing I learned from him was how to lead. He made me believe in myself more than any other coach or player. Culpepper had a way of complimenting you that elevated your confidence so much that you couldn't help but feel it. It's like when the Grinch's heart grew three sizes. I could literally feel my confidence inflate and that showed in my play on the field. He also was the center of every Halloween and Christmas party, making sure everyone was included. He soiled a seed in my spirit that was more than just football -- it was how to be a teammate, friend and positively impact those around you.