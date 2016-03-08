Calvin Johnson's amazing career makes him Hall of Fame worthy

Early on, Calvin understood the pressure and that he was carrying an organization, game in and game out. One of our former receiver coaches, Shawn Jefferson, would say to him, "Calvin, you're going to have to do more than anybody in the world for us to win this game. It's not fair for me to ask you to put up 250 yards in a game, but are you capable of doing it? Yeah, so I'm going to ask you to do that." But the part of the conversation that really stood out was Calvin's reaction. He didn't question anything or shake his head. He embraced the challenge without hesitation.