Eli Manning, Steve Smith lead David Carr's top NFL teammates

5) Joe Staley, offensive tackle, retired

I've only met a handful of guys like Joe Staley in my lifetime -- my NFL Network colleague Joe Thomas is one of them, too. They are just physically different. It's like they're bigger and more athletic than they should be. Combine that with intelligence, and Staley was an incredible player. Football was just easier for him than it was for anyone else. He could block in space, and actually helped move the chains as a pass catcher on a few occasions. I saw a small amount of playing time in San Francisco, but when I took the field, we'd often start talking mid-play about what was happening. It showed that Staley was not only focused on his assignment (the opponent's nastiest pass rusher), but the entire defense. Most players who perform to the highest standard are concerned with the big picture. The six-time Pro Bowler definitely was one of those guys.