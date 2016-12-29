Steve Smith stories: First-hand memories of a receiver at work

It's hard to say there's not a better teammate than Smith. But when I think about it, who else would I rather have out there on the field with me? Probably no one. We were teammates for one year in Carolina (2007), and I knew it was going to be interesting -- in a good way -- after the first day of training camp. During team drills, I threw a ball that was a little too late, and he yelled at me to fix it. So I intentionally threw it super early before he broke the route on the next pass. The ball hit him in the facemask, but he caught it at the same time. I turned and started jogging to the next drill with then-quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy, and the ball came flying past my head. Moments later, Smith came up beside me and said, "What's up, man? I think we can hang out." From that point on, I've had the ultimate respect for him, and we still keep in touch.