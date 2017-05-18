Sean McVay was once crazy good high school option QB

"He looks everybody in the eye and he's got this, 'We're going to do this, get on my freaking back, let's go' look in his eye," the friend said. "He was just so calm. When you had him on the team, you just knew, a hundred percent, that you were going to win with this guy. Of course, him calling the play was huge. But it was his ability to make you believe. And it was all the time."