Scouting reports on five NFL players set for bigger roles in Week 16

Replacing: ﻿Chris Hubbard (knee)





The rookie is tasked with filling in for Hubbard, who filled in for Wyatt Teller﻿, who was having a career-best campaign before suffering a high ankle sprain against Baltimore in Week 14. When scouting Harris in college, he was viewed as an undersized player (6-foot-1, 302 pounds) with good quickness and athletic ability who would fit best into a zone system at center, as he lacked the strength and bulk to block bigger defensive linemen. When watching Harris play 61 offensive snaps at right guard in relief last week against the New York Giants, I saw the same player. He showed good technique and feet in short areas but lacked the bulk to hold his ground against bigger D-linemen in pass protection. In the run game, Harris showed the quickness and aggressiveness to block in Kevin Stefanski's zone run scheme along with the athletic ability to pull, but was not consistent sustaining his blocks. He also could not move defenders off the line of scrimmage when asked to in short-yardage situations.





Prior to Week 15, the fifth-round pick saw some snaps on special teams but only played one offensive snap in 10 game appearances. His play could steadily improve with more experience -- and the Browns could use whatever stability Harris can provide, especially if the line is also dealing with the absence of left tackle Jedrick Wills, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list (but could still potentially start).