Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16

Losers of three straight, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eager to get back in the win column in Week 16. For that, they'll need to get back some injured starters.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that they hope to see running back James Conner (quad), linebacker Vince Williams (COVID-19 list) and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (shoulder) return for their critical showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.
Conner was ruled out hours before Pittsburgh's loss Monday night to Cincinnati after being listed as questionable. In his stead, Benny Snell rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, his best output since Week 1.
Williams, one of a slew of Steelers linebackers hampered by injury and illness this season, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 10 and has missed two games, both Pittsburgh losses.
In other injury news, Tomlin said fullback Derek Watt (concussion) and tight end Eric Ebron (back) are still being evaluated. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Ebron should be OK after exiting Monday's loss early.
Here are the other injuries and roster updates we're monitoring Tuesday:
- San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert will be placed on injured reserve after he suffered a high-ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. Mostert's season is over. In eight games played, Mostert racked up 677 total yards and three TDs on 120 touches. San Francisco also opened the 21-day window for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to practice. Jimmy G has been on injured reserve since Nov. 5. San Francisco will start C.J. Beathard on Saturday as Garoppolo's replacement, Nick Mullens, needs to undergo elbow surgery, Pelissero added.
- Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters he didn't know if injured linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf) will play Friday against the Saints or for the remainder of the season. Kendricks has missed Minnesota's last three games.
- The Cleveland Browns placed offensive lineman Chris Hubbard (knee) on injured reserve. Rapoport reported Monday that Hubbard is undergoing surgery to repair torn knee ligaments and is done for the rest of the season.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated left tackle Donovan Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Smith missed Tampa Bay's win over Atlanta after being placed on the list last Friday.
- Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow will meet with a specialist Thursday regarding his fractured throat, coach Darrell Bevell told reporters. After that meeting, Detroit will have a better idea about his availability for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers.
- Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said the team does not intend to shut down defensive end Joey Bosa for the season after he suffered another concussion. Lynn added that tackle Bryan Bulaga (concussion) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (back) are expected to return to practice this week.
- The Carolina Panthers placed guard Dennis Daley on injured reserve and activate defensive tackle Zach Kerr from the reserve/COVID-19 list.