Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16

Losers of three straight, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eager to get back in the win column in Week 16. For that, they'll need to get back some injured starters.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that they hope to see running back James Conner (quad), linebacker Vince Williams (COVID-19 list) and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (shoulder) return for their critical showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.

Conner was ruled out hours before Pittsburgh's loss Monday night to Cincinnati after being listed as questionable. In his stead, Benny Snell rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, his best output since Week 1.

Williams, one of a slew of Steelers linebackers hampered by injury and illness this season, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 10 and has missed two games, both Pittsburgh losses.

In other injury news, Tomlin said fullback Derek Watt (concussion) and tight end Eric Ebron (back) are still being evaluated. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Ebron should be OK after exiting Monday's loss early.

Here are the other injuries and roster updates we're monitoring Tuesday: