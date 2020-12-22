Around the NFL

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16

Published: Dec 22, 2020 at 12:39 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Losers of three straight, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eager to get back in the win column in Week 16. For that, they'll need to get back some injured starters.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that they hope to see running back James Conner (quad), linebacker Vince Williams (COVID-19 list) and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (shoulder) return for their critical showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.

Conner was ruled out hours before Pittsburgh's loss Monday night to Cincinnati after being listed as questionable. In his stead, Benny Snell rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, his best output since Week 1.

Williams, one of a slew of Steelers linebackers hampered by injury and illness this season, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 10 and has missed two games, both Pittsburgh losses.

In other injury news, Tomlin said fullback Derek Watt (concussion) and tight end Eric Ebron (back) are still being evaluated. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Ebron should be OK after exiting Monday's loss early.

Here are the other injuries and roster updates we're monitoring Tuesday:

  • San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert will be placed on injured reserve after he suffered a high-ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. Mostert's season is over. In eight games played, Mostert racked up 677 total yards and three TDs on 120 touches. San Francisco also opened the 21-day window for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to practice. Jimmy G has been on injured reserve since Nov. 5. San Francisco will start C.J. Beathard on Saturday as Garoppolo's replacement, Nick Mullens﻿, needs to undergo elbow surgery, Pelissero added.
  • Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters he didn't know if injured linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf) will play Friday against the Saints or for the remainder of the season. Kendricks has missed Minnesota's last three games.
  • The Cleveland Browns placed offensive lineman Chris Hubbard (knee) on injured reserve. Rapoport reported Monday that Hubbard is undergoing surgery to repair torn knee ligaments and is done for the rest of the season.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated left tackle Donovan Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Smith missed Tampa Bay's win over Atlanta after being placed on the list last Friday.
  • Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow will meet with a specialist Thursday regarding his fractured throat, coach Darrell Bevell told reporters. After that meeting, Detroit will have a better idea about his availability for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers.
  • Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said the team does not intend to shut down defensive end Joey Bosa for the season after he suffered another concussion. Lynn added that tackle Bryan Bulaga (concussion) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (back) are expected to return to practice this week.
  • The Carolina Panthers placed guard ﻿Dennis Daley﻿ on injured reserve and activate defensive tackle ﻿Zach Kerr﻿ from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Related Content

news

Dwayne Haskins apologizes after posts show Washington QB maskless at club

The Washington Football Team is aware of social media posts which showed quarterback ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ partying at a gentleman's club and not wearing a mask while surrounded by partygoers following Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Lions close facility after two positive COVID-19 tests

The Lions have closed their facility after a player and non-player tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Doug Marrone not concerned with Jaguars' draft position in final two weeks

The Jaguars have the No. 1 draft pick after the Jets beat the Rams. But coach Doug Marrone isn't concerned about that and is focused on winning.
news

Frank Reich 'glad' Colts are in 'shocking' playoff race

Coach Frank Reich is glad that the Colts are in a crazy playoff race in the AFC. Each week is critical to them getting a playoff berth.
news

Carolina Panthers-Washington Football Team Week 16 matchup moved to late window

The NFL announced Tuesday morning that the kickoff time for Sunday's game between the Carolina Panthers and NFC East-leading Washington Football Team has been changed.
news

'Two weeks out' from playoffs, skidding Steelers not getting job done

Cincinnati held on Monday night, taking a 27-17 win into the winter solstice and leaving the Steelers dazed and searching for answers once again.
news

What we learned from Bengals' win over Steelers on Monday night

Jumping out to a 17-point first-half lead, the Bengals were led by a tenacious defense and the offensive play of quarterback Ryan Finley and running back Giovani Bernard as they stunned the Steelers with a massive 27-17 Monday night upset. 
news

Rams RB Cam Akers (ankle) to miss Week 16 vs. Seahawks

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday afternoon that running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿ is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and will not play against the Seahawks in Week 16
news

NFL players react to 2021 Pro Bowl roster announcement

On Monday afternoon, the NFL announced the complete AFC and NFC rosters for the 2021 Pro Bowl. Players named to the Pro Bowl, as well some of their teammates, weighed in on the selections.
news

NFL reveals complete AFC, NFC rosters for 2021 Pro Bowl

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers highlight the rosters for the 2021 Pro Bowl. Check out the complete AFC and NFC rosters.
news

Monday night inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

The official inactives for Monday's Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW