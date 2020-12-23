Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16

The New York Giants have yet to make a decision on Daniel Jonesfor Week 16.
Joe Judge said on Wednesday that he's gotten "good feedback" on Jones from the training staff, but wants to see how he does at practice for the rest of the week before deciding if the QB will play against the Ravens, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.
Judge added that he hopes to have "some kind of an answer" after Friday's session.
After missing Week 13 with a hamstring injury, Jones returned in the Week 14 loss to the Cardinals and looked noticeably less mobile. It was in that same game that Jones re-aggravated the injury while also injuring his ankle. He missed Week 15 as a result.
If he can't go, veteran Colt McCoy would again fill in and attempt to lead the Giants to victory in a game that has major NFC East implications. McCoy has recorded 326 total yards (32-of-53), a touchdown and an interception in two starts.
In other news, linebacker Kyler Fackrell (calf) has been designated to return to practice. Fackrell was placed on IR earlier in this month and has missed the last three games.
_Here are the other injuries and roster updates we're monitoring Wednesday: _
- Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said running back Ezekiel Elliott, who missed Week 15 with a calf injury, will be a limited participant in practice. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (high ankle sprain) and nose tackle Antwaun Woods (ankle) won't practice this week, McCarthy added.
- Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said running back James Robinson (ankle) will not practice, but the rookie expressed his desire to play Sunday vs. Bears.
- New York Jets coach Adam Gase announced defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (concussion/neck) is done for the season and will be placed on injured reserve.
- Atlanta Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris told reporters that receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) is expected to again be a game-time decision, but Morris noted that Jones "is a little bit closer" than he has been to playing. Jones has missed the last two games.
- Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said quarterback Philip Rivers (toe) will not practice again, which has been the case every week since he hurt his toe.
- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said receiver Stefon Diggs (foot), cornerback Tre'Davious White (shoulder), and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (head) will all practice, but WR Andre Roberts (back) and offensive lineman Daryl Williams (groin) will not. McDermott also said John Brown (ankle) will practice but will remain on IR.
- Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd is in the concussion protocol, per coach Zac Taylor. Boyd left Week 15 early due to the injury. Taylor also said the decision to start either quarterback Brandon Allen or Ryan Finley will come down to how Allen's injured knee looks at the end of the week. Running back Joe Mixon will not be back this week, Taylor added. Mixon has not played since Week 6 due to a foot injury.
- Houston Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel says it's "unlikely" offensive lineman Tytus Howard will play this week. Howard suffered a concussion against the Colts in Week 15.
- The Washington Football Team signed tight ends Dylan Cantrell and Tyrone Swoopes to the practice squad.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed tight end Kevin Rader to the practice squad and released longsnapper Christian Kuntz.
- Cleveland Browns safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) has been cleared to practice, per coach Kevin Stefanski. He added that he expects defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (neck) to be ready for Sunday.
- The Arizona Cardinals signed receivers Krishawn Hogan and Isaac Whitney to the practice squad.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived safety Justin Evans and signed receiver Josh Pearson to the practice squad.