Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16

The New York Giants have yet to make a decision on ﻿Daniel Jones﻿for Week 16.

Joe Judge said on Wednesday that he's gotten "good feedback" on Jones from the training staff, but wants to see how he does at practice for the rest of the week before deciding if the QB will play against the Ravens, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Judge added that he hopes to have "some kind of an answer" after Friday's session.

After missing Week 13 with a hamstring injury, Jones returned in the Week 14 loss to the Cardinals and looked noticeably less mobile. It was in that same game that Jones re-aggravated the injury while also injuring his ankle. He missed Week 15 as a result.

If he can't go, veteran ﻿Colt McCoy﻿ would again fill in and attempt to lead the Giants to victory in a game that has major NFC East implications. McCoy has recorded 326 total yards (32-of-53), a touchdown and an interception in two starts.

In other news, linebacker ﻿Kyler Fackrell﻿ (calf) has been designated to return to practice. Fackrell was placed on IR earlier in this month and has missed the last three games.