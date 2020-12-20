Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 15 games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 15 Sunday:
- New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee) is doubtful to return against the Dolphins. He was helped to the locker room after going down with a non-contact injury. Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (arm) has been ruled out.
- Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Collin Johnson is questionable to return against the Ravens with a hamstring injury.
- Houston Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard has bene ruled out against the Colts with a concussion.
- Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson has been ruled out against the Buccaneers because of an illness.
- Chicago Bears tight end Demetrius Harris is questionable to return against the Vikings with an ankle injury. Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is questionable.
- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (ankle) is questionable to return against the Bears.
- Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas was carted off with a right leg injury versus Washington.
- Detroit Lions offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai is being evaluated for a concussion and has been ruled out against the Titans. Cornerback Mike Ford (foot) is questionable.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis has been ruled out against the Falcons with a groin injury.
- Washington linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton has been ruled out against the Seahawks with an elbow injury.
- San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward has been ruled out against the Cowboys with a concussion. Defensive end Dion Jordan (knee) is also out. Running back Raheem Mostert is questionable.
- Dallas Cowboys safety Xavier Woods is questionable to return against the 49ers with a chest injury.