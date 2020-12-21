Saints DE Cam Jordan ejected after throwing punch vs. Chiefs

Cameron Jordan﻿'s role in Week 15's marquee match-up became an abbreviated one Sunday.

Jordan was ejected for punching Chiefs lineman ﻿Andrew Wylie﻿ early in the fourth quarter of New Orleans' meeting with Kansas City. The Saints defensive end was initially flagged for unnecessary roughness, and upon further discussion, was ejected after officials determined he'd attempted and landed a right-handed punch.

Broadcast replays weren't entirely clear in showing the punch, which clearly made contact but also could have been mistaken as a shove or contact made with a forearm.