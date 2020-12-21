Around the NFL

Saints DE Cam Jordan ejected after throwing punch vs. Chiefs

Published: Dec 20, 2020 at 07:36 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Cameron Jordan﻿'s role in Week 15's marquee match-up became an abbreviated one Sunday.

Jordan was ejected for punching Chiefs lineman ﻿Andrew Wylie﻿ early in the fourth quarter of New Orleans' meeting with Kansas City. The Saints defensive end was initially flagged for unnecessary roughness, and upon further discussion, was ejected after officials determined he'd attempted and landed a right-handed punch.

Broadcast replays weren't entirely clear in showing the punch, which clearly made contact but also could have been mistaken as a shove or contact made with a forearm.

Following Jordan's ejection, Kansas City scored on the very next play, running an option around the end Jordan had just vacated. After getting around Jordan's replacement, ﻿Marcus Davenport﻿, to the perimeter, ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ pitched the ball to ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿, who trotted into the end zone for the score.

