Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore to undergo season-ending surgery for partially torn quad

﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ attempted to plant his foot while in coverage Sunday and saw his season end in an instant.

Gilmore suffered a partially torn quadriceps on the play, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation. Gilmore will undergo surgery to repair it Tuesday and should be able to participate in some portion of New England's offseason program, Rapoport added.

Gilmore did not suffer any structural damage to his knee, per Rapoport, which was initially feared when Gilmore went down in a heap, clutching his knee in the later part of the second quarter.