Browns place OT Jedrick Wills Jr. on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns' first-round offensive tackle is dealing with a COVID-19 issue ahead of Sunday against the New York Jets.
The team announced Thursday it placed Jedrick Wills on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Receiver Ryan Switzer was also placed on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Wills identified as a high-risk close contact. He could still play Sunday if he continues to test negative, per a source informed of the situation.
Wills has impressed after being taken No. 10 overall in April's draft. Starting all 14 games as a rookie, Wills has been a rock on the Browns' line, particularly in pass protection. Pro Football Focus has charted the rookie with only allowing 17 pressures this season, tied for ninth-fewest among tackles who have played at least 50 percent of snaps this season.