Browns place OT Jedrick Wills Jr. on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns' first-round offensive tackle is dealing with a COVID-19 issue ahead of Sunday against the New York Jets.

The team announced Thursday it placed ﻿Jedrick Wills﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Receiver ﻿Ryan Switzer﻿ was also placed on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Wills identified as a high-risk close contact. He could still play Sunday if he continues to test negative, per a source informed of the situation.