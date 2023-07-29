Safety Budda Baker 'all-in' with Cardinals after settling contract situation 

Baker's trade request/contract issues have hardly been the only drama in the desert for the Cardinals so far this year.

Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon are on as the new GM and head coach, respectively, replacing Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury. Franchise quarterback Kyler Murray is on the comeback trail after tearing his ACL at the tail end of a disastrous 4-13 season. Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was released and has since signed with the Tennessee Titans. Defensive end J.J. Watt retired and fellow DE Zach Allen signed with the Denver Broncos.

A largely new-look Cardinals squad will take the field in 2023. Not Baker, though.

A leader in the locker room and a standout on the field, Baker has been a constant for the Cards no matter the turbulence or triumphs in his six years with the club, which has tallied just one winning season in the safety's career so far. Baker has never played in fewer than 14 games in a season, has compiled 100-plus tackles in four campaigns and has been a Pro Bowler for three years running.

His commitment to his team and maintaining his Pro Bowl-caliber play was likewise evident as he talked about coming back from a shoulder fracture.

"I started my career here, of course, then going on to my fourth coaching staff, and this coaching staff is a great coaching staff that I'm blessed to have an opportunity to be coached by, and it's been great just being in contact with them, understand the playbook from afar and just getting ready for the season," Baker said when asked if he felt like he was back at home. "You know that was my main goal, getting ready for training camp, and it's been great."

Baker's shoulder is healed up, financial fences have been mended for now and the Cardinals' two-time All-Pro safety unsurprisingly made it clear he remains devoted to his craft and his Cards.