Sad GIFs for Week 12 Fantasy Bench Regrets

The penultimate week of the fantasy regular season and if you are like me, this season is coming down to the last week. From trying to get the top seed to hoping you are not in last place, every game matters.
These five players were probably playing left bench for your fantasy team.
In the past four weeks, Crowder has been targeted by Kirk Cousins 42 times. Talk about getting red hot at the right time.
Rivers may be 35 years old, but the 14-year veteran has been having an incredible season. So far, Rivers has 2948 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. In fantasy, Rivers is a top 15 quarterback and he's playing the Cleveland Browns next week. Just saying.
In his rookie season, Mixon had his best game on Sunday. He finally broke the 100-yard rushing mark and snuck his way into the end zone. After 12 weeks, Mixon's fantasy owners are finally getting their payoff.