Ryan Tannehill, Ronnie Stanley among most underrated players

Phillips illustrates what makes scouting so hard. I know him like the back of my hand. He grew up in Kansas, went to Oklahoma, ran a 5.17-second 40, threw up the bar 28 times and looked like he had everything you could want in a player -- except he'd never carried it through to the field. Despite the lack of competitive results, Phillips is the kind of guy you draft in the second round because he just looks so good, and then you hope you can make something out of him. After the Dolphins tried doing just that in 2015 and struck out, Phillips was granted his release in 2018 and landed with the Bills. He's made the most of his second chance in Buffalo, becoming a key contributor to the NFL's third-ranked defense. With 7.5 sacks in 2019, Phillips trails only the Rams' Aaron Donald (who has 9.5) among all defensive tackles. The timing couldn't have been better for Phillips, who is headed toward free agency. Whatever happened to help Phillips flip a switch, his turnaround is one of the most significant I can remember seeing; he's gone from doing nothing to playing his tail off.